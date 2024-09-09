Renault is resurrecting legendary models from the past and converting them into modern electric cars, in a move perfectly conceived and orchestrated by Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group. We already know about the R5, and the R4 will soon be on show at the Paris Motor Show.

What's more, the French brand has just shown a restomod of the R17, a coupé it sold in the 1970s. But we prefer another of the manufacturer's coupés, the legendary Fuego from the 1980s (it was marketed between 1980 and 1987). How would you feel about its return to the market?

We, of course, would be delighted. Even more so if the car looks like the digital recreation published by Autoblog.it, because it is a modern reinterpretation that does not depart from the original vehicle.

Gallery: Renault Fuego renderings

12 Photos

Eco-labelled coupé

In this case, it would not be a 100 per cent electric model, but a hybrid, as the inscription on the side of the car, similar to the one on the classic Fuego with the word 'Turbo' in its most exclusive version, announces.

What hybrid powertrains does Renault currently have? We have the one in the Clio and Captur with 145 PS combined, based on a naturally aspirated 1.6-litre engine. That's not a bad option, but we prefer the 200 PS variant of the Austral and Rafale, with a 1.2-litre turbo three-cylinder engine.

What's more, if the Fuego were to adopt a plug-in hybrid system, the 300 PS Rafale, which also benefits from all-wheel drive, would be a great fit. However, this variant would weigh significantly more and would probably have a very small boot as it would have to integrate a larger capacity battery.

We want a modern Fuego!

We would therefore choose the 200 PS Fuego E-Tech full hybrid, even though the multi-mode automatic transmission does not exactly excel in sporty driving. The car would be based on the modular CMF platform, and could be fitted with the company's state-of-the-art panoramic roof, which can be darkened in modules at the touch of a button.

With this article, we have done our job in getting Renault to consider the new Fuego. Now it's up to you to make a difference with your positive comments, and some of you might even start a petition of some sort.

Joking aside, we hope that the carmaker will continue to resurrect classic models because we think it's the right decision. And if other brands are encouraged to do something similar, these projects are also welcome.

