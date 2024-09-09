Few can afford the new Volkswagen California Beach from €62,000, but you can afford a fully converted Caravelle for less than €40,000 (approx. £34,000). That's why we thought it would be interesting for you to get to know this second-hand camper van for sale in Valencia.

It is from the year 2021 and has covered 85,000 kilometres (52,816 miles). It is powered by a reliable 2.0 TDI diesel engine with 110 PS and has four seats for travelling. As you can see in the photos, the exterior and interior looks pretty good.

Plus, you can travel with it all year round, as it comes with a stationary heater, which makes it ideal for routes in the mountains or near ski resorts. Not to mention the autumn season, which is full of beautiful colours.

Gallery: Volkswagen Caravelle, second hand camper

Extensive camperisation

What's more, this Caravelle comes with a 2-metre-long, 1.60-metre-wide double bed, plus a fridge, burner and outside shower. In fact, you're not dependent on a campsite because it also comes with a portable toilet.

For easy living inside the van, the co-driver's seat swivels and an interior table can be installed to create a dining area. Also noteworthy is the installation of sockets and interior lighting.

The conversion doesn't end here, as there is also a second AGM battery, a tow ball hitch, an awning, a roof rack and a ventilator for closed windows.

Your dream Volkswagen van

Parking sensors ensure safe manoeuvring at low speeds, and whoever buys it will enjoy a 12-month warranty. The specific price of this Caravelle is €39,980 (£33,750).

In the following Mundovan link, you can get more information and contact the seller to get to know this van first hand. As you can see, owning a Volkswagen camper does not have to be prohibitively expensive.

