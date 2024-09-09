Even in its "standard" version, the Toyota GR Yaris impresses with the performance of its 280 PS 1.6 turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive.

To make it even more special and attractive, Toyota Italy's competition department is celebrating the company's first victory in the 1973 World Rally Championship with the GR Yaris TGR Italy Limited Edition.

Production is limited to 51 numbered units, recognisable by their exterior graphics, exclusive equipment and sale exclusively online at a price of €67,500 (approx. £57,000).

White and red like its rally ancestor

A closer look at the Toyota GR Yaris TGR Italy Limited Edition reveals a special white livery with double red stripe graphics that echo the colours of the 1973 Toyota Corolla Coupe Rally Car.

Toyota GR Yaris TGR Italy Limited Edition

The forged alloy wheels with Heritage Gold finish are also a specific reference to the Corolla racing car. These exclusive wheels are fitted with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick sports tyres.

Toyota Toyota Corolla Coupé Rally Car (1973)

Automatic gearbox, Tech Pack and a plunge into motor racing

The standard equipment on this very special Yaris also includes an external Limited Edition badge and an interior serial number from 1 to 51 accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The 'TGR Italy' is also equipped with the GR DAT-8 automatic transmission and the Tech Pack, which includes anti-collision parking sensors, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The interior of the Toyota GR Yaris

Those who purchase the Toyota GR Yaris TGR Italy Limited Edition will also be entitled to a test drive of the Rally2 competition car, two VIP passes for the TGR Italy 2025 season, a dedicated car cover bearing the serial number of the car purchased and TGR Italy clothing.

From 9 September online only and for the price of €67,500

To buy the GR Yaris in the TGR Italy version, on sale only online for €67,500, visit the Toyota.it website and, from 9 September 2024, reserve the car with a deposit of €2,500. For delivery, customers must also choose their nearest Gazoo Garage dealer.

The live presentation at TGR Italy is scheduled for October, and Toyota has already announced that deliveries of the 51 cars are expected by the end of 2024.