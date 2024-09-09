What Tesla and Mercedes can do, we can do too: Volvo Trucks must have thought so and announced an electric truck with a range of 373 miles. The new heavy goods vehicle is set to come onto the market next year.

The Tesla Semi is said to be able to travel around 500 miles, in reality it is allegedly 398 miles, while the Mercedes eActros 600 is quoted at 311 miles. And the long-distance version of the Volvo FH Electric will travel up to 373 miles on a single charge.

To be launched in about a year: the Volvo FH Electric with a range of 600 km

The long range is made possible by the new e-axle, which creates space for a significantly larger battery, according to the manufacturer. Added to this are batteries with a higher energy density, a further improved battery management system and lower consumption.

According to the manufacturer's website, the current FH Electric offers a range of up to 186 miles. Depending on the version, four to six batteries with a total capacity of up to 540 kWh are installed. Charging takes up to 250 kW, which should take no less than two and a half hours. The drive is provided by two or three electric motors with up to 490 kW continuous system power.

With the new version, transport companies can use electric trucks on inter-regional and long-distance routes and drive for a whole working day without having to recharge, Volvo Trucks promises. The market launch is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

"Our new electric flagship is a great addition to our wide range of electric trucks and enables emission-free transport even on longer distances. The truck is ideal for transport companies that want to achieve high annual mileage while reducing their CO 2 emissions," says Volvo Trucks President Roger Alm.

Volvo Trucks already offers eight battery-electric trucks and is, by its own account, "the global leader in medium and heavy-duty electric trucks". The broad product range enables the electrification of urban and regional distribution transport, the construction industry and waste management. In the near future, Volvo's electric trucks will also be available for long-distance transport. To date, the brand has delivered around 3,800 electric trucks in 46 countries around the world.

"The transport sector is responsible for seven per cent of global carbon emissions. Battery electric trucks are an important tool for improving the carbon footprint," continues Roger Alm. In addition to the environmental benefits, electric lorries also offer lower noise and vibration levels for drivers.

In addition to battery-electric trucks, Volvo Trucks also relies on fuel cells and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels such as green hydrogen, biogas or HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil).

The bottom line

Heavy goods vehicles with ranges of over 311 miles: That doesn't sound bad, as you should be able to drive for around six hours at a time. The crux of the matter, however, is charging: Two and a half hours charging time is far too much for a lunch break. Without the eagerly awaited megawatt charging with enough charging stations along the motorways, nothing will work.