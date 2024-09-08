A Porsche Taycan like this has never been seen before, not so much in terms of technical specifications or performance, but in the colour that covers its bodywork. The Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade was developed on commission from the Asian subsidiary of the company by the experts of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur - the customisation department of the German brand.

A one-off that uses for the first time a special pigmented paint that changes colour depending on the angle of the light. An iridescent supercar inspired by jade, a precious stone that in Chinese culture indicates nobility, perfection, constancy, happiness and immortality.

Long development

To create the unusual colour scheme, Porsche mixed two different Chromaflair effect paints: Urban Bamboo, a bright green with yellow and gold tones, and Shifting Carbon, a dark grey with black and blue tones. These two shades contain particularly fine 'flakes' within them, consisting of a matt, reflective central layer of aluminium surrounded by a glass-like layer just 1 µm thick, 1/50th the thickness of a human hair. A special composition that gives the bodywork a chameleon-like effect, changing its colour as mentioned above depending on the angle from which it is viewed.

Porsche Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade

However, it is easier said than done as the preparation and implementation phases took about a year to achieve the desired effect. Once the sample was made, the painting, which was done by hand, took 80 hours.

Other details also make this Porsche Taycan Turbo S unique, such as the logo inspired by 'LongMa', a mythological being with the head of a dragon and the body of a horse, a symbol of good omen, placed on the door sills and headrests, as well as being projected onto the ground by the mirrors when the doors are opened.

Porsche Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade, the interior Porsche Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade, the LongMa symbol

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade debuted at a dedicated event in Singapore and from there will begin a tour of various locations in South-East Asia, before being auctioned by Porsche - the proceeds of which will be donated to charity - during 2025.