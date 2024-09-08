A Porsche Taycan like this has never been seen before, not so much in terms of technical specifications or performance, but in the colour that covers its bodywork. The Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade was developed on commission from the Asian subsidiary of the company by the experts of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur - the customisation department of the German brand.
A one-off that uses for the first time a special pigmented paint that changes colour depending on the angle of the light. An iridescent supercar inspired by jade, a precious stone that in Chinese culture indicates nobility, perfection, constancy, happiness and immortality.
Long development
To create the unusual colour scheme, Porsche mixed two different Chromaflair effect paints: Urban Bamboo, a bright green with yellow and gold tones, and Shifting Carbon, a dark grey with black and blue tones. These two shades contain particularly fine 'flakes' within them, consisting of a matt, reflective central layer of aluminium surrounded by a glass-like layer just 1 µm thick, 1/50th the thickness of a human hair. A special composition that gives the bodywork a chameleon-like effect, changing its colour as mentioned above depending on the angle from which it is viewed.
Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade
However, it is easier said than done as the preparation and implementation phases took about a year to achieve the desired effect. Once the sample was made, the painting, which was done by hand, took 80 hours.
Other details also make this Porsche Taycan Turbo S unique, such as the logo inspired by 'LongMa', a mythological being with the head of a dragon and the body of a horse, a symbol of good omen, placed on the door sills and headrests, as well as being projected onto the ground by the mirrors when the doors are opened.
Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade, the interior
Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade, the LongMa symbol
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade debuted at a dedicated event in Singapore and from there will begin a tour of various locations in South-East Asia, before being auctioned by Porsche - the proceeds of which will be donated to charity - during 2025.