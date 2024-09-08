Ferrari is continuing to invest in expanding its workspace and, following the inauguration of the new e-building, the Prancing Horse is said to be planning the construction of a new circuit next to the one at Fiorano. This is according to the Gazzetta di Modena, which reports on a project submitted in recent days by Dromo, an Emilian company specialising in the construction of circuits (it has worked on Yas Marina, Mugello, Sepang and the Porsche Experience Centre in Franciacorta, to name but a few examples).

There's no official timetable yet, so we don't know when the new track will be inaugurated, but indications have been given as to how it will be used.

Top secret

With a length of 2 kilometres, the new Ferrari Test Track will be located just a few metres from Fiorano, the Cavallino's historic testing ground, with the aim of hosting the final testing of the cars before they are delivered to customers. To avoid having to use public roads.

The second objective is to drive around with models that have not yet been presented, prototypes of the Ferraris of the future that must remain as hidden as possible, some of which are ready to come to life in the new e-building. To this end - again according to the Gazzetta di Modena - panels will be installed to avoid prying eyes. This will make it harder for car spotters to capture shots.

The Ferrari SF90 XX at Fiorano

The surface area of the new Ferrari track will be 120,000 square metres, with the possibility of increasing to 128,000, with the presence of a raised curve made necessary by the "relatively small dimensions", according to the report, while offering test drivers the possibility of driving at a constant speed (between 75 and 80 mph) for one kilometre.

Other details cited by the Modena newspaper include the need to cover a straight line of at least 500 metres at 100 km/h (62 mph), the ability to reproduce normal stretches of non-urban roads and the presence of a 1,000 square metre workshop.