Hymer is expanding its Grand Canyon range with the Grand Canyon S 700, a new camping vehicle that will be unveiled at the Caravan Salon 2024 in Düsseldorf. The model is based on the equipment features of the Grand Canyon S and offers more interior space with a length of almost seven metres.

The Grand Canyon S 700 is characterised by a well thought-out space concept. There are two lengthwise single beds in the rear with a length of almost two metres. This allows the width of the vehicle to be limited to a dimension that barely exceeds the width of a mid-size car. The beds are equipped with the Lattoflex sleeping comfort system, which consists of a rollable mattresses with disc springs.

The bathroom can be swivelled and therefore takes up very little space. However, it offers all the necessary functions, including a folding washbasin. A separate wardrobe next to the bed provides additional storage space. This space-saving design ensures a generous feeling of space without compromising on functionality.

The Hymer Grand Canyon S 700 is equipped for self-sufficient travel - thanks in part to the large fuel tank with a capacity of 93 litres, which makes it possible to complete longer trips without frequent refuelling. The diesel hot-air heating system with integrated hot water boiler reduces gas consumption, which is particularly beneficial on long journeys. An energy-saving 90-litre compressor refrigerator, which is operated with 12 volts, and an 80 Ah lithium battery system increase the self-sufficiency of the vehicle.

Technical equipment for self-sufficient travelling

93-litre fuel tank

Payload of up to 940 kg

Diesel hot-air heating with boiler

12-volt compressor refrigerator with a capacity of 90 litres

80 Ah lithium battery system

Hymer offers the Hymer Connect app to control and monitor important functions. This enables the traveller to call up the battery charge status and other important data at any time and to control various vehicle functions. This makes it easier to use the vehicle and contributes to a carefree travelling experience.

The interior design of the Hymer Grand Canyon S 700 is modern and focussed on comfort. There are two style worlds to choose from: "Ivy Green" with cosy felt accents and "Pearl Grey", which creates a friendly atmosphere with light oak decor. Both versions have a cosy seating area and a four-level lighting concept that can be individually adjusted. The light temperature can be regulated for pleasant lighting in all areas of the vehicle.

Hymer offers various equipment features for the Grand Canyon S 700. These include all-wheel drive. This means that the panel van based on the Mercedes Sprinter is also suitable for more demanding road conditions. Other options such as a pop-up roof, an electric off-road step or a premium sound system extend the range of uses for the motorhome and allow users to customise the vehicle to their personal requirements.

The S 700 is a well thought-out extension of the Grand Canyon series and offers a balanced combination of space, comfort and self-sufficiency in a length of just under seven metres. The lengthwise single beds, the swivelling bathroom and the modern interior make the vehicle a versatile companion for a wide range of travel needs.

With the available options, the vehicle can be individually equipped and enables both comfortable travelling and adventurous tours. The Hymer Grand Canyon S 700 is available from dealers now and can be seen at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf until 8 September 2024.