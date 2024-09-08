Renault continues its wave of retro innovations. The production version of the Renault 4 will be officially unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in October 2024. The company announced this recently. There will also be a Twizy successor, an electric study and the new Dacia Bigster with a combustion engine.

The Renault Group will be represented at the Paris Motor Show 2024 with all brands and 5 stands: Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize and Renault PRO+. There will be seven world premieres and two concept cars, including a study that takes up the design of the old Renault 17 (1971-1979).

At the Paris Motor Show, the brand will present the Renault 4, an electric vehicle in the B segment, as a world premiere. It is being developed in collaboration with Ampere, the specialist in intelligent electric vehicles. It will support the brand's electric offensive alongside the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric (which will also be launched) and the soon-to-be-launched new Twingo in the A segment.

On the Renault Pro+ stand, Renault will be exhibiting a concept vehicle that gives a preview of the next generation of vans. The brand will also present the new prototype of the Master H2-Tech, a hydrogen version that completes the range of electric and combustion engines developed by HYVIA, a joint venture between the Renault Group and Plug. The full range of Renault light commercial vehicles and a selection of converted vehicles will also be on display on the stand.

Alpine will be showing its brand new show car as a world premiere, giving a sample of the next Dream Garage vehicle, alongside the A290, which has been available to order since this summer.

As part of its commitment to low-emission sports cars, Alpine will also unveil the world premiere of the Alpenglow Hy6, powered by the brand's brand new 6-cylinder hydrogen internal combustion engine.

Mobilize will present the world premiere of the Duo, an electric quadricycle available with or without a driving licence, and the Bento, the micro utility vehicle for urban and rural areas. Both vehicles are based on the concept of the former Twizy. Mobilize will also exhibit its home charging and fast charging solutions to support the transition to electric vehicles.