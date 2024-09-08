Inspiration rules at Mini. The influence of a certain expression: whether it's a small electric city car or a maxi SUV, as long as it's called Mini, there's a "go-kart feeling" and/or there's a go-kart mode in the driving programmes. After a drive in one of the last models of the original Mini, we would like to say: better leave it alone.

Because the 3.05 metre short, 1.44 metre wide and 1.34 metre high fiery red playmobile shows where its strength lies. But first of all, the little car seems incredibly luxurious. This is not so much due to the wood and leather in the interior. It's simply due to the fact that we had previously driven a replica of the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally winner's Mini. Quite loud and blessed with even less space thanks to a number of additional instruments. What a luxury now!

Also because Rover did its best to make the Mini more and more comfortable in the last few years of production. Okay, the boot (116 litres) and the space in the rear remained very manageable. And at 1.88 metres, the driver's position is not really optimal. The heating box and wheel arches recommend slippers.

But once on the move, the brand-new classic car is a real pleasure to drive. The 1.3-litre petrol engine with 63 PS, which has been equipped with multi-point injection since October 1996, delivers 95 Newton metres at 3,000 rpm and accelerates to 62 mph in 12.7 seconds. No wonder, as it only weighs 770 kilograms empty. Take that, new Mini Countryman!

The old block isn't really quiet, but it's good on the throttle, as the ADAC noted at the time. They criticised (quite rightly) the lack of power steering, the very flat steering wheel and the barely legible dashboard. On the other hand, the 1959 model year ensures excellent all-round visibility. However, this is not so much for my benefit, but for everyone who overtakes me and stares at me - downwards, of course. Because even a mid-size SUV looks like a bus next to the Mini.

It's just as well that the Mini at least has an airbag. But given the tiny bonnet, will it be any good? I drive the old new car noisily along the motorway, 120 km/h (75 mph) seems like a test of courage. You'd think the car was shouting back: LEAVE IT ALONE, YOU FOOL!

He's right, the little one. The Mini's territory is the city, where it scurries around like a cat in a shoebox, wriggling into every little parking space. But also beautiful mountain passes, where you can savour the go-kart feeling on the bends. Pure and unadulterated. Speed instead of phrases.