The Pagani Zonda has always been the dream of many car enthusiasts. A very expensive dream, made even more unique by the countless customisations that could be requested from the atelier in San Cesario sul Panaro during the ordering phase by wealthy customers, who could go so far as to create real one-offs in some cases.

And this is precisely the case of the Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster "Diamante Verde", perhaps one of the most unique Zondas of all time, with bodywork entirely in carbon fibre painted in emerald green and combined with a leather and Alcantara interior. It is a very special car that was recently put up for sale on Mechatronik.de and, for all intents and purposes, could be worth up to €10 million (approx. £8.4 million). Let's find out how it's made.

Order on commission

The Pagani Zonda 'Diamante Verde' was commissioned by a wealthy private Pagani collector who, starting with a standard roadster and chose to take the customisation concept to a new level.

The project was completed in 2017 and the name 'Diamante Verde' recalls the brilliance and rarity of the jewel, which is as unique as this special one-off hypercar.

Mechatronik.de Pagani Zonda 760 'Green Diamond' Roadster

The aerodynamic lines and attention to detail, typical of Horacio Pagani's creations, in this case have been complemented by a lightened chassis and the emerald green paintwork chosen for the carbon fibre bodywork, combined with an interior entirely upholstered in leather and Alcantara with green contrast stitching and numerous other details in composite material.

Of course, beneath the emerald green carbon-fibre bodywork is the legendary 7.3-litre AMG V12, capable of delivering more than 760 PS in this special configuration.

Mechatronik.de Pagani Zonda 760 'Green Diamond' Roadster Mechatronik.de Mechatronik.de

On sale in Germany

As mentioned, the Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster "Diamante Verde" is currently on sale in Germany at dealer Mechatronik. The price is currently confidential and to make a concrete offer, the agency invites you to contact your dealer directly.