A few days ago, the Renault Group announced a total of seven new models - split between the different brands - at the Paris Motor Show 2024. Today, we begin to get to know the first. It's called the Alpine A390_β and is shown in a teaser photo, where darkness envelops it completely, but we can still catch a glimpse of the general shapes, and they are unprecedented for the French manufacturer.

It's a five-door fastback saloon with a coupé-like rear end and it seems to have a slightly elevated stance. And no, it's not a rebranding of a Renault model.

Alpine Alpine A290 GTS First Edition

Only for her

Unlike the A290, in fact, the Alpine A390_β is born from a blank sheet of paper and should therefore be a model dedicated exclusively to the Dieppoise brand. The name follows the classic Alpine pattern: the A followed by three numbers: the 3 refers to the size of the car (or rather the segment, which should be a C, that of compact cars) and the 90 to signify "the versatility and everyday use typical of the brand."

There are no technical details, but we can imagine the use of the AmpR Medium platform (derived from the Group's Cmf-EV) with the possibility of having front or all-wheel drive, placing one electric motor per axle. Yes, because the A390_β, like all future Alpine models, will be powered solely by batteries.

Power could exceed 400 PS on the most extreme versions, and even reach 435 PS on the Nissan Ariya Nismo, with which the French fastback shares part of its powertrain (the Japanese crossover uses the Cmf-EV).

Nissan Ariya Nismo Alpoine A390_β teaser

We'll find out more at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, where the A390_β will make its debut in concept form (the final β indicates its current status as a prototype) before going into production sometime in 2025.