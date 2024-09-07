In January, the Stellantis Group announced its intention to equip medium-sized and large vans with fuel cell systems in the future. The Group's large vans include cars such as the Fiat Ducato. The Opel Movano should also be equipped with the hydrogen drive. On 16 September, the Rüsselsheim-based brand will present the Opel Movano Hydrogen at the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover.

The new version of the Opel Movano Electric with 110 kWh battery offers a range of 261 miles. The range of the hydrogen version is higher at 311 miles, although not dramatically higher. One advantage, however, is that the gas tanks can be refuelled in less than five minutes.

The battery-electric Opel Movano Electric (pictured) covers 420 km, the hydrogen version 500 km

The car combines a hydrogen fuel cell system with a (apparently rechargeable) "plug-in battery" and an electric motor with 150 PS and 410 Newton metres of torque. This means that a significantly weaker drive is installed than in the 272 PS battery-electric version. Opel has not yet announced how much power the fuel cell stack will deliver. In any case, an 11 kWh lithium-ion battery provides support when accelerating. This can also be recharged via recuperation.

The load volume of the Movano Hydrogen is the same as that of the other Movano variants. Depending on the variant, it is up to 13 cubic metres (Movano L3H2) or even up to 17 m3 (L4H3). The payload is up to 1,370 kilos.

Fuel cell system of the Vivaro Hydrogen: The gas tanks in the floor last for 400 kilometres

In the medium-sized Stellantis vans such as the Opel Vivaro Hydrogen, a 136 PS electric motor is used, the fuel cells deliver 45 kW and the buffer battery stores 11 kWh. The drive battery of the battery-electric Vivaro under the floor is replaced by three 700-bar hydrogen tanks. Opel does not reveal how many kilograms of hydrogen they hold in the press release, but it is 4.4 kilograms for the identical Expert-e Hydrogen. This should make 250 miles possible in one go.

In addition to the hydrogen Movano, Opel is also showing the new Combo Electric at the IAA Transportation, which now offers a range of 220 miles, 50 miles more than its predecessor. Also on show is the Opel Rocks Electric with cargo kit, which Opel recommends for delivering parcels, pizza or medicines in the city.

The bottom line

With the Opel Movano Hydrogen, the Stellantis Group is showing one of its large vans with hydrogen drive for the first time. We are sceptical about this form of propulsion. When it comes to passenger cars, the hydrogen issue is more or less over - the vast majority of manufacturers have opted for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

BEVs are also likely to be in the lead for medium-sized and large vans. For urban delivery traffic, the range is usually sufficient for one working day. Those who have to drive longer distances will probably still buy a diesel van. At around 15 locations, the number of hydrogen refuelling stations in the UK is simply too low.