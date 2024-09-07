Bürstner, the leisure vehicle manufacturer from Kehl, is presenting the new Talis caravan at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf. With this model, Bürstner is presenting its vision for the future development of caravans. The Talis combines modern design with well thought-out space extensions and is specially designed for smaller towing vehicles, including electric vehicles.

The exterior design of the Talis is based on a fish-like silhouette that was developed in a virtual wind tunnel. This shape enables optimum air flow by minimising air resistance. The front of the caravan is conical in shape, while the rear is tapered to reduce air turbulence. This contributes to the efficiency of the vehicle and is particularly advantageous for smaller towing vehicles and electric vehicles.

The Talis is equipped with the Bürstner Air-Xtension system, which creates additional living space despite its compact external dimensions. With this system, the fixed rear transverse bed can be converted into a large lengthways bed measuring 200 x 170 cm. This extension utilises the latest generation of the Air-Xtension system, which is already used in other models such as the Lyseo TD Gallery.

The EasyFlex system from Bürstner offers modular living solutions that can be customised to suit different needs:

EasyFlex Kidsroom: There is a sleeping area for children under the transverse bed in the rear, which can be used as storage space while travelling. This area is designed with children in mind and can be partitioned off with a curtain.





EasyFlex Kitchen: The kitchen is a gas-free, portable module with two induction hobs that can be used outdoors. This enables outdoor cooking and extends the living space.





EasyFlex Boxes: These removable storage boxes offer flexible storage space. They can be used instead of the usual overhead lockers while travelling and can be removed for packing or shopping.





EasyFlex Bathroom: The bathroom is equipped with an ecological separating toilet that can be removed as required and works without chemicals.

The Talis has a lightweight construction to minimise energy consumption and ensure that it can also be towed by electric vehicles. This design allows the caravan to be towed by a variety of vehicles, making it particularly flexible.

The interior of the Talis is fitted with wooden acoustic panels to minimise noise. Battery-powered lights, which can be flexibly positioned in the vehicle, provide customised lighting.

The Bürstner Talis represents an innovative approach to caravan design that focuses on aerodynamics, flexibility and sustainability. The Talis will have its world premiere at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, where Bürstner will also be showcasing the new Campeo TD semi-integrated model range.