It's the early 1960s in the United States, and Pontiac, one of the most powerful brands known for its sports and performance cars, is presenting the Tempest Monte Carlo Concept, a design study intended to anticipate the shape of the cars of the following years.

It's a speedster with a very low beltline, a small windscreen and side windows, and rather classic lines that anticipate those of the brand's famous models. We retrace its history in this in-depth presentation, bearing in mind that it never reached the series production stage.

The story and the project

In the early 1960s, the American car industry was in full swing. Manufacturers were trying to ride the wave of the post-war economic boom by offering ever more powerful, elegant and innovative cars. Pontiac, still part of the General Motors (GM) group in those years, was looking for new ways to expand its range and differentiate itself from the competition.

It was in this context that the idea of the Tempest Monte Carlo was born. Based on the new Tempest platform, designed to compete in the fast-growing mid-size car market, it was conceived as a perfect blend of the elegance of European sports cars and the power of big American engines.

Pontiac 1961 Pontiac Tempest Monte Carlo Concept

The Tempest Monte Carlo Concept was based on a classic 1960s Tempest, modified to become a sporty fastback with elegant, aerodynamic lines clearly inspired by European design and equipped under the bonnet with a large V8 engine.

With its flowing, aerodynamic forms, it features a generously sized grille, combined with chrome details chosen to convey elegance on the road and matched by a luxurious interior with leather seats and real wood trim.

1961 Pontiac Tempest Monte Carlo Concept, interior

Presentation to the public

The Pontiac Tempest Monte Carlo Concept was first presented to the public in 1961 at the Chicago Auto Show. At the show, the car immediately attracted attention for its unique combination of European styling and American engineering.

1961 Pontiac Tempest Monte Carlo Concept, the 8-cylinder engine

Public reaction was more than positive, but just after the show General Motors announced its decision to abandon the project due to doubts about the real success of a car with such bold body shapes and the fact that it might ultimately prove too expensive to produce.

Despite this, its avant-garde styling would later influence other cars from the marque, such as the famous GTO and the Firebird. The car is currently on sale at Hunting Ridge Motors in Mt. Kisco, New York.