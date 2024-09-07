When Lexus introduced its latest styling direction, the hourglass grille, it had the ability to make its cars original, recognisable and generally (although there were exceptions) liked.

However, many years have passed since that day, and although the design language has evolved over time, it has never made the leap that many people felt was necessary. Now, with the move to electric cars, the company has made it clear that it is going to make a decisive change of direction.

The next electric cars will be unique

That's according to Simon Humphries, head of Toyota's styling centre, who says that the LF-ZC and LF-ZL concepts unveiled last year will appear on the first production models around 2026. This will be at the same time as a new generation of electric cars that will mark a sharp break with the past.

The rear of the LF-ZC

The brand's aesthetic revolution is taking shape in the Shimoyama centre, a state-of-the-art facility inaugurated this year. It is here that Koichi Suga, head of Lexus brand design, creates cars with spacious interiors, flexible architecture and refined minimalism.

A new style for new processes

Design will follow a more profound revolution. The next generation of electric cars will be produced using innovative industrial methods. These will take advantage of gigacasting and allow several models to be built on the same lines, thanks to new component-sharing logics.

The interior of the LF-ZL

The platform, as we know, will also be entirely new: redesigned from top to bottom to better meet the needs of electric cars alone. This transition will also result in extremely aerodynamic electric cars. Cx values of 0.2 or slightly higher will be achieved: these are record values.

LF-ZL: the super-aerodynamic saloon bids farewell to the hourglass grille (based on the shape of the bodywork)

Mr Humphries is enthusiastic about the progress made, "The aim of our work is to create cars that are ready for the future. That's why we've set the bar very high. The ambitious targets we've set ourselves require hard work, but that's the only way we can deliver bold new cars that challenge and exceed standards."