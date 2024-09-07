The sports car manufacturer Ginetta is probably quite unknown on mainland Europe. At most, motorsport fans might prick up their ears at the name, as the flat sports cars with the long snouts and the powerful V8 engine compete in the Dubai 24H every year. However, Ginetta is definitely a small series manufacturer to be taken seriously, which the British brand is now proving with the Akula supercar.

The new Ginetta Akula is an exclusive, road-legal super sports car developed by the British sports car company. Based on the concept car unveiled in 2019, the Akula marks the 20th anniversary of Dr Lawrence Tomlinson's acquisition of Ginetta. With a price starting at £275,000 and a limited production of just 20 units, the Akula is a true collector's item.

The new super sports car is powered by a 6.4-litre V8 engine that delivers 608 PS at 7,200 rpm and 670 Nm of torque at 5,100 rpm. This enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of over 180 mph. The engine is based on a Ginetta billet aluminium block and features a titanium valve train designed to ensure durability and performance.

A standout feature of the Akula is its all carbon fibre chassis, which is complemented by a steel motorsport roll cage. Weighing just 1,190 kilograms and with a perfect 50:50 weight distribution, the Akula offers perfect balance and precise handling.

The aerodynamic design of the car, which was tested in the wind tunnel, includes a flat carbon fibre underbody, a front splitter, baffles, a rear wing and a diffuser, which together are intended to ensure high downforce values and stable cornering speeds.

The Akula is not only designed for racetrack performance, but should also impress with its suitability for everyday use. With a 100-litre fuel tank, which enables a range of around 450 miles, and a 473-litre boot, which offers enough space for two people, the Akula is also suitable for long journeys and road trips.

The seats are integrated into the carbon fibre monocoque structure and are individually upholstered to adapt perfectly to the driver's body shape. An electronically adjustable steering wheel and pedals allow the driver to adjust the seating position as desired.

The Akula also offers modern conveniences such as a Ginetta-developed touchscreen infotainment system with full iOS integration, a heated windscreen, cup holders and wireless mobile phone charging. The use of CNC-machined aluminium details and carbon fibre accents in the interior provides a luxurious driving experience.