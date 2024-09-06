The EQS and S-Class will become a single model by 2030. The fate of Mercedes' two flagships has already been mapped out, with CEO Ola Kallenius revealing the plans to Autocar in recent weeks. Based on the MB.EA Large platform, the S-Class at the end of the decade could bring a number of technological innovations.

The new design philosophy

Our rendering gives shape to the future S-Class, which will have a completely different design from that of the EQS. Mercedes' idea is to quickly abandon the very soft lines of the EQ models.

The company has not revealed what the styling philosophy of its future cars will be, but it is likely that the designers will follow the example of BMW and Audi, whose electric models may have a futuristic look, but remain conservative and not far removed from the combustion engine versions.

Motor1.com Mercedes S-Class electric (2030), Motor1.com renders

In the case of the S-Class, Mercedes could therefore adopt angular, striking shapes. The large radiator grille will be retained and could be illuminated, while the brand's logo could feature prominently on the bonnet, in keeping with the model's tradition. Overall, we're also expecting muscular flanks and cameras in place of rear-view mirrors to improve aerodynamics as much as possible.

It will always be a pioneer

It's hard to imagine today how Mercedes will evolve technologically. Especially as the S-Class has always been a pioneer of many innovations, not only for the brand, but for the automotive world as a whole. It's likely, therefore, that the next generation will also feature some ground-breaking and surprising solutions, with a particular focus on Level 3 autonomous driving (at least).

A Mercedes EQS equipped with the Drive Pilot pack, the level 3 autonomous driving system Mercedes S-Class 500

As far as the powertrain is concerned, we could see the emergence of new-generation batteries (perhaps solid-state) with some of the best energy density in the world, and efficient electric motors. But obviously we have time to gather more information and see what Mercedes has in store for us.