Weinsberg presented its latest vehicle study, the X-PEDITION 600 MQ. The new model is designed for long-distance travelling and expeditions and bears the slogan "Your Buddy for Everywhere". It is designed to fulfil the needs of globetrotters and adventure-seekers.

The X-PEDITION 600 MQ is based on the chassis of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and is equipped with a 150 PS engine and rear-wheel drive. The vehicle is fitted with 245/75 R16 off-road tyres. Weinsberg also offers an optional all-wheel drive chassis with a 100 millimetre lift.

The exterior of the vehicle study is characterised by a vehicle graphic that picks up on cargo elements and thus creates an unmistakable appearance. Customers can choose between four typical expedition colours for the exterior design.

Inside, the X-PEDITION 600 MQ offers space for up to four people. The interior design focusses on functionality and modern aesthetics. The vertical mouldings as wall panelling, which contribute to better acoustics in the interior, and the furniture design with sloping levels are striking. There are also perforated panels made of brushed stainless steel and an LED lighting concept with a colour-changing function.

The vehicle is equipped with several practical solutions. The table can be used both inside and outside. The rear bed is equipped with a sliding backrest so that it can also be used as a comfortable sofa for reading or relaxing. The new CLEANFLEX toilet is located in the bathroom and can be stowed away to save space when not in use.

The CLEANFLEX system works by automatically sealing the foil bag after each use. This is done by a battery-operated sealing unit. In addition to toilet waste, the film bag can also hold organic waste, nappies and hygiene products. The sealed bags are collected in a collection container and can be stored for several days without odour nuisance.

A major advantage of the system is that there is no need for water flushing, which saves the fresh water tank. The compact design also allows the toilet to be positioned flexibly. When not in use, it can be pushed into a recess, the space gained makes showering easier and offers more freedom of movement.

Other technical advantages of the CLEANFLEX system include the absence of an external flap on the vehicle and an extraction system to prevent odours. With a weight of eight kilograms, the system is relatively light.

Although the exact dimensions are not specified, the X-PEDITION 600 MQ offers sleeping space for up to four people. The layout presumably includes a main bed in the rear and a convertible seating area that can be used as additional sleeping accommodation. Other features of the X-PEDITION 600 MQ include LED spotlights and indirect lighting for a personalised ambience, as well as a robust, simple furniture design. Although no specific capacities are mentioned, it can be assumed that sufficient storage space is available.

Even though no price information is available, the X-PEDITION 600 MQ appears to be positioned as a premium offering in the expedition vehicle segment. The combination of robust technology, practical functions and modern design elements suggests that it is aimed at experienced travellers and adventure-seekers. The vehicle study will celebrate its world premiere at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf from 30 August to 8 September 2024.