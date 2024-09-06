In March 1974, series production of the Countach began at the Lamborghini plant in Sant'Agata Bolognese. This model became a legend and remained on the market for 16 years. To mark its 50th birthday, Lamborghini has now rummaged through its archives and found exciting photos of how the Countach was built in the past.

At the time, the Countach was the first model whose bodywork was manufactured by Lamborghini, the sheet metal parts were moulded by hand and the interior fittings were also made in the factory's own saddlery. What was a real revolution back then has long since become a tradition 50 years later.

To celebrate this anniversary in style, Lamborghini has brought the very first Countach LP 400 back to the assembly line, where the Lamborghini Revuelto is produced today, producing photos in which the past meets the present. Lamborghini has also published exclusive images from the company's historical archive.

The birth of the Countach

On 11 March 1971, the Lamborghini Countach LP 500 concept car was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show. Its resounding success made the decision to go into series production an easy one. Several prototypes, three years of technical development and numerous intensive test drives later, the new production model, known as the Countach LP 400, was ready.

While the vehicle was being developed, the production facilities for the Countach were also being set up. The Countach was also revolutionary in this respect: for the first time in the brand's history, its body was to be produced in its own factory.

Until then, Lamborghini vehicles had been built at two different locations: the technical underpinnings were produced at Lamborghini, while external coachbuilders produced the bodies. These were then brought to Sant'Agata Bolognese, where they were combined with the frame and technology. The decision to bring the body shop in-house from then on had a significant impact on the company's growth right from the start.

The Linea Montaggio N.1 Countach

The original Lamborghini plant comprised 12,000 square metres of built-up area, construction of which began in 1963 and was completed in 1966. From this point onwards, gearboxes and differentials were also manufactured in the company's own factory. At that time, the factory included production, offices, test areas and a workshop. Production comprised two assembly lines: one for engines and mechanical components, the other for the final assembly of the vehicles.

On 18 October 1968, Lamborghini announced the imminent completion of three new factory buildings, which entailed an expansion of the built-up area by 3,500 square metres. Today, the factory is barely recognisable with an area of 346,000 square metres, but the production line for the Countach, the so-called Linea Montaggio N.1 Countach, is still the same. Today, the new twelve-cylinder plug-in hybrid Revuelto is assembled there.

At the time of the Countach, the assembly line was still in its infancy and almost all of the work was carried out by hand. After machining, the body panels were checked on a wooden model and then welded together and aligned. This final processing step was essential, as each part produced and assembled by hand was slightly different from the other parts, which only appeared to be identical. The complete body, then still made of raw aluminium, was then joined to the frame.

A rail transfer car then took this assembly to the various assembly stations where the individual mechanical components were installed. The Countach was also the first model for which the in-house upholstery shop produced interiors; prior to this, it was only responsible for customising and assembling interiors from external suppliers.

It eventually became an independent unit that also took over the production of the leather upholstery and stitching and formed the basis for the essential personalisation options that Lamborghini still offers its customers today as part of the Ad Personam programme.

In the meantime, the production lines have changed significantly as a result of the different machines and materials used, and the processes are much more organised, efficient and ergonomic. While aluminium was used in the 1970s, carbon fibre is now used, which is also produced at the Sant'Agata Bolognese site.

Red thread from the Countach to the Revuelto

Half a century lies between the Countach and the Revuelto, a period in which the volumes have also changed. In the 16 years of production of the Countach, 1,999 examples and the LP 500 prototype rolled off the production line. In the eleven years of production of the Diablo, the number of units totalled 2,903 vehicles, while the Murciélago produced more than 4,000 vehicles in nine years. Finally, the Aventador produced a staggering 11,000 units in eleven years.

All Countach models from A to Z

The first Countach, with 152 examples produced, was the LP 400 (1974-1978), which was characterised by the wings without wheel arch trims and the tunnel in the roof for the rear-view mirror, to which the vehicle owes its nickname Periscopio. The LP 400 S (1978-1982) with a production run of 235 vehicles was directly influenced by the LP-400 special model, which was designed for the Canadian Lamborghini fan Walter Wolf. The LP 400 S was equipped with Pirelli low-profile tyres, wheel arch trims, rims in the shape of a telephone dial and an aerodynamic attachment under the front end.

This configuration, albeit in an optimised and better integrated form in the subsequent versions, characterised the appearance of the Countach in the following decade. The 5000 S (1982-1984), of which 323 examples were produced, largely corresponded to its predecessor in terms of appearance, but boasted a larger displacement of the V12 of 4.8 litres. The successor Quattrovalvole (1985-1988) with a production run of 631 vehicles was characterised by the hump on the bonnet, which was necessary to accommodate the 5.2-litre engine with four valves per cylinder.

25th Anniversary Lamborghini Countach

The 25° Anniversario (1988-1990) with 658 units was launched to mark the 25th anniversary of the company and featured completely revised aerodynamic add-on parts: Wheel arch trims, sill panelling and front and rear end panels were given a completely new look. The shape of the air intakes on the rear wings was also modified and some panels, such as those on the front and rear hatch, were made of carbon fibre for the first time.

The Countach's increasing commercial success is remarkable, as is the fact that most of the last two model versions were produced - not least thanks to the Countach's approval for the US market.