Volvo currently has five electric cars on the market, and they are based on many different platforms: The EX40 and EC40 are still based on the old combustion engine platform CMA, the EX90 on SPA2, while the EX30 and the Chinese EM90 are based on the Geely platform SEA. Another platform will soon be added: the long-awaited EX60 will be based on SPA3, as Volvo has now announced.

There has been talk of a new mid-size SUV with electric drive, i.e. an electric XC60, for years. After all, it makes sense, as the XC60 with a combustion engine is the brand's best-selling model. The new electric model is to be presented "soon", Volvo now writes. However, the underlying SPA3 (Scalable Product Platform 3) platform is still under development. Accordingly, the model presented is likely still a study.

The current XC60 is around 4.70 metres long, is based on SPA and was launched in 2017

Above all, SPA3 should be more scalable than its predecessor platform SPA2. The Volvo EX90 and the Polestar 3, two cars in the five-metre class, are based on SPA2. In addition to the large 90-series models (S90, V90 and XC90), the previous SPA platform also carried the mid-range models of the 60-series (S60, V60 and XC60).

The new architecture is said to be suitable for "vehicles of any size" - even models that are larger than the Volvo EX90 (5.04 metres) and smaller than the Volvo EX30 (4.23 metres). SPA3 also offers increased computing power. Thanks to the high scalability, Volvo also wants to reduce development costs, as many things only have to be designed once. Synergies are expected to arise in the areas of core computing, batteries, electric motors, megacasting and modular production. Volvo's main plant in Torslanda near Gothenburg is already being prepared for the future production of SPA3 models, according to Volvo.

Volvo Cars Superset: All Volvo electric cars are to be based on this electronics platform in future

SPA3 is apparently based on the Volvo Cars Superset, which is to be used for all Volvo electric cars in the future. This "core of systems, modules, software and hardware" is being used for the first time in the EX90 and is to be rolled out successively across the entire e-product range. For example, the work on the EX90 will benefit the subsequent Volvo ES90, and the experience gained with the electric saloon will in turn flow into the development of the Volvo EX60 and the continuous improvement of the EX90.

"Our engineers are working on a modular system whose capabilities and functions are constantly being improved, extended and expanded," explains Volvo's Head of Development Anders Bell. The result is "higher quality, faster time to market and better and better cars."

Volvo announces the new SPA3 platform, which will initially support the electric XC60. It should be extremely scalable and be able to support cars from all of Volvo's key segments. This reminds us of the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) from parent company Geely, which also supports extremely diverse vehicles. We would not be surprised if SPA3 was derived from SEA. In our view, this would make more sense than another platform within the Geely Group.

Our cover picture shows the Volvo Concept Recharge from 2021.