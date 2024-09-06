Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has opened the doors to make new additions to the ID. Buzz family in the United Kingdom. UK customers can now put an order for a more practical seven-seat model and the high-performance GTX, plus the GTX seven-seat variants. These new models promise more space, more power, and a lot more miles per charge.

The new seven-seat ID. Buzz, which is spacious enough to cart around the entire family plus a large helping of luggage, starts at £59,545 in Britain. You won’t have to wait long either – deliveries begin in early Autumn 2024. For those craving a bit more zoom with their vroom, the GTX variants will set you back from £67,435 (or £67,945 for the longer wheelbase). But with 340 PS under the bonnet (or rather, under the floor in this case) and all-wheel drive, they’re ready to conquer snowy mountains or a muddy festival car park with ease.

Gallery: VW ID. Buzz GTX (2024)

53 Photos

One of the stars of the show is the 86 kWh battery that powers the seven-seat model, giving it an impressive range of up to 291 miles on a single charge. And for those suffering from range anxiety, fear not. Thanks to some speedy DC charging tech, this beast can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent charged in just 26 minutes – perfect for a quick coffee break on a long trip.

Performance-wise, this isn’t your granddad’s MPV. The standard seven-seat ID. Buzz can hit 62 mph in just 7.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the GTX versions, which are designed for those who think electric doesn’t mean boring, can do it even quicker – 6.1 seconds for the standard GTX and a still-impressive 6.5 seconds for the long-wheelbase model. Perfect for school runs that double as drag races (not that we recommend that).

For those who need to haul more than just groceries, the GTX models are equipped with towing capabilities – 1,800 kg for the standard version and 1,600 kg for the longer model. Whether it’s a boat, caravan, or maybe even a herd of electric bikes, these vans are ready to pull their weight.

And for those pondering the price: a seven-seat ID. Buzz Life with 286 PS can be yours from £409 per month if you go the personal contract plan route, with a cheeky £3,000 contribution from VW to sweeten the deal.