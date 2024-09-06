Mercedes SLR, 458 Italia, Honda NSX and McLaren Elva are just some of the exceptional cars owned by two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso. But few of them are a match for the monster the Spaniard has just received: the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Aston Martin Alonso proudly posed in the interior of his Valkyrie, all in Alcantara

It was in fact the manufacturer itself who presented it to its No. 1 driver on Wednesday September 4 in Monaco. For Alonso, it was a very special moment:

"It's difficult to describe in words how much I've been looking forward to this day. Sitting behind the wheel of my very own Valkyrie, a car that I have worked closely on with the Q by Aston Martin team, is certainly a day to remember. The Valkyrie is truly an F1 car made for the road, with so much knowledge and technology drawn from all of Aston Martin's experience on the track, and I can't wait to be able to test it."

A unique Hypercar

Like Aston Martin's other sports cars, the Valkyrie was designed in the UK, at Gaydon, the headquarters of the British brand. A team completely dedicated to the model built the 150 examples of the Hypercar, each car requiring more than 2,000 hours of work.

Performance-wise, it's hard to beat the Valkyrie's 6.5-litre V12 hybrid powertrain, which develops some 1,155 PS and accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in less than 2.5 seconds. But this Valkyrie stands out from the rest through its customisation. The car is painted in 'Aston Martin Racing Green' with contrasting 'AMR Satin Lime' bespoke graphics, highlighting the Hypercar's aerodynamic strengths.

Carbon fibre is omnipresent (even inside), and the Alonso logo is also embroidered on the headrests using the same AMR Lime thread. Another detail is the red anodised aluminium accelerator pedal engraved with the number '14', obviously a tribute to the Spaniard's racing number, which he has been using since 2014, and with which he became karting world champion in 1996.

