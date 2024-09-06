Small footprint, large load capacity: this is the motto under which the Elm Mobility Evolv is being presented. It is a demonstrator of the lightweight electric L7E class with an astonishingly large load capacity for urban delivery traffic. It is set to come onto the market in 2028 at prices starting at £25,000.

The tiny electric transporter for the last mile was not developed by a commercial vehicle specialist, but by the British rally car manufacturer Prodrive. The design comes from the British design studio Astheimer.

The demonstrator can tow as much as a medium-sized commercial vehicle in the N1 class (vehicles for transporting goods up to 3.5 tonnes) and has a similar level of crash safety. Nevertheless, it legally belongs to the L7E class of light electric vehicles. To realise the study, Prodrive and Astheimer founded the joint venture ELM Mobility.

Gallery: Elm Mobility Evolv Electric Cargo Van Concept

10 Photos Elm Mobility

As more and more cities are creating low emission zones and online sales are increasing, there is a great need for emission-free delivery vehicles for the last mile, explains Prodrive. However, many of today's vans are either not big enough and not crash-proof enough, or too big and too expensive for the job.

This is why the two companies developed a commercial vehicle in the L7E category (weighing less than 600 kilos without batteries), which can be driven with a normal car driving licence. The vehicle is only 3,240 mm long and 1,450 mm wide, but has an impressive height of 2,150 mm. Prodrive puts the turning circle at 7.8 metres - almost as small as a London taxi (7.6 metres).

A 20 kWh battery should be enough to provide a range of 160 kilometres - that's all a van needs for urban delivery traffic. Charging will probably be done with a type 2 plug, i.e. using alternating current. This is enough to charge the battery from 20 to 80 per cent in under two hours. There is no information on the drive system, but the top speed is said to be 50 mph.

The weight with battery is only 850 kilos. Nevertheless, the mini van offers an impressive 4,000 litres of cargo space. The Evolv is said to be the most efficient vehicle in its class in terms of both costs and power consumption.

As an option, there will be a pallet truck that can be stowed in the Evolv and can lift up to 300 kilos so that the driver can deliver the ordered goods to the door.

The Evolv has two loading areas. The front one is very low at 30 cm and is accessible via sliding side doors. There is space for a Euro pallet loaded 1.6 metres high, with a payload of 300kilos. The second loading area is accessible via hinged doors at the rear and offers space for a Euro pallet loaded 1.2 metres high with a payload of 200 kilos.

Prodrive Elm Mobility Evolv: The rear with two gullwing doors

The central driver's seat ensures easy access from both sides and a better view of pedestrians and cyclists through the all-round windscreen. In addition, there is no need to build left-hand and right-hand drive versions.

The cockpit is simple and functional

The Evolv demonstrator is intended to illustrate the concept and show its size and functions. The next step is to approach potential customers to gauge their interest. ELM Mobility will then bring the project to series production.

The bottom line

I see dozens of electric vans scurrying around my home in the centre of Munich every day - from the Sprinter class to several Mercedes eVito vans and electric cargo bikes with four wheels and a roof that deliver Amazon parcels. In my view, there is definitely a need for small electric utility vehicles. Foldable models would be best, as they wouldn't take up any space in moving traffic.