The Dacia Sandero has been a bestseller in Europe for years thanks to its compact dimensions and competitive prices. A philosophy that has determined the brand's success and which is also followed by the Citroën C3, which has changed in every respect with the new generation.

Two small cars that are also suitable for long journeys, with just the right amount of technology so as not to put too much strain on the wallet. We pit them against each other to highlight their points of contact and differences.

Exterior

The Dacia Sandero has been on the market since 2020 but still looks modern, especially thanks to the front with LED lights that feature Dacia's classic Y-shaped light signature. The introduction of the new logo also played an important role in refreshing the front design.

Visually, the Dacia Sandero can be chosen in the normal version or in the Stepway trim, which is reminiscent of the world of SUVs and crossovers with roof racks and plastic protection trim on the body.

The Citroën C3 2024 plays more with the exterior design, which is partly influenced by the Oli Concept presented a few years ago. An angular body, a rear that is practically perpendicular to the ground and a small crossover look that never hurts.

The exterior can be customised with a choice of two-tone body and roof colours, and the front headlights have a minimalist design with a C-shaped light signature.

Dacia Sandero Citroën C3

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Dacia Sandero 4.08 metres 1.84 metres 1.49 metres 2.60 metres Citroën C3 4.01 metres 1.75 metres 1.57 metres 2.54 metres

Interior

In an age dominated by ever larger and more numerous screens, the basic version of the Dacia Sandero is completely analogue. The only screen is that of the on-board computer. In the centre of the dashboard is a small flap which, when open, serves as a holder for a smartphone that connects to the car via Bluetooth to manage audio, phone calls and navigation.

In short, what we need is always in our pocket. The better-equipped versions, on the other hand, are equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen that, although simple to display, is rich in functions.

Dacia Sandero, the interior without central monitor Dacia Sandero, the interior with 8-inch monitor

There is no lack of space, even in the rear. Of course, there are no air conditioning vents in the rear armrest, only a 12-volt socket. The boot is extremely spacious: 410 to 1,455 litres of capacity.

The plastics are practically all hard plastic, but cannot be compared with the poor quality of Dacia cars from 15 years ago. The workmanship is good.

Citroen C3, the interior without central monitor Citroen C3, the interior with the 10.25-inch monitor

The basic version of the Citroën C3 2024 also features minimalist styling with just a smartphone holder. The top-of-the-range version, on the other hand, has a 10.25-inch touchscreen. The instruments are digital and are projected onto a dark surface in a kind of head-up display.

Legroom in the rear is acceptable, whilst the driver and front passenger do not get in each other's way. There is only one 12-volt socket and two small compartments at the back of the front seats for storing smartphones. The boot is smaller than in the Sandero, with a minimum volume of 310 litres.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment Dacia Sandero - 8-inch 410/1,455 litres Citroën C3 n.a. 10.25-inch 310/n.a. litres

Powertrains

The Dacia Sandero is available with petrol and LPG engines, while there is no purely electric drive. Electric fans will have to wait for the new generation, which will be launched in 2027. The power range extends from 67 to 101 PS, with the choice limited to a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. If you want an automatic, you can get a CVT in conjunction with the 90 PS unit.

The new Citroën C3, on the other hand, is available with either the 1.2-litre petrol engine with 100 PS or an electric version with 113 PS and a range of 199 miles. However, a 48V hybrid with 136 PS and automatic transmission is to follow. There are no diesel versions of either.

Dacia Sandero Citroën C3

Model Petrol LPG Electric Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe, 67 PS; 1.0 TCe, 90 PS 1.0 TCe, 101 PS - Citroën C3 1.2 Turbo, 100 PS - 113 PS

Prices

The real strength of the two models. Prices for the Dacia Sandero in the UK start at £13,795 for the Sandero Essential TCe 90 and £15,295 for the Stepway. Standard equipment includes cruise control, a USB port at the front, rear parking sensors and automatic emergency braking, as well as air conditioning in the Stepway.

The price list for the Citroën C3 2024 starts at £17,830 for the petrol version and £21,990 for the electric version. Standard equipment includes traffic sign recognition, cruise control, reversing sensors and air conditioning.