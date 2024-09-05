At the presentation of the revised Volvo XC90, the Swedish car manufacturer emphasised its new infotainment system with app shortcuts. And at the very end of the presentation, a clip showed the YouTube app opening to reveal a teaser of a long-awaited car, the future flagship in the shape of the Volvo ES90 electric saloon.

Also confirmed is the name of the car, which was previously - officially - referred to by the project name V551 First VP (where VP stands for Verification Prototype ), as it was also seen in some photos taken by Volvo employees at parent company Geely Holding's plant in Chengdu.

Volvo Volvo ES90 - The presentation teaser

A very quick teaser, with a silhouette of a fairly obvious rendering, highlighting the front area, plus a configuration that appears to be five-door, which also, from a distance, recalls the design of the Polestar 5 that we could see at Goodwood. The whole thing is somewhat reminiscent of the S90 saloon with combustion engine.

Volvo ES90: the teaser video

Volvo ES90: what do we know?

What do we know about the future Volvo ES90? It will be based on the SPA2 platform, from which the new EX90 SUV also emerged. And similar to there, it seems that a combustion engine model series will be brought into the electric age with only slight visual changes.

The dimensions are likely to be 4.99 metres long, 1.54 metres high and 1.94 metres wide, with a wheelbase of more than three metres (3.1 metres, to be precise).

Volvo Volvo ES90 - Front pillar seen in teaser

Volvo ES90: 600 km range?

In terms of capacity, the battery pack is expected to have 111 kWh nominal and 107 kWh net. From a technical point of view, Volvo is likely to take up the values of the EX90, i.e. rear or all-wheel drive, with outputs that - as with the SUV - will be 279, 408 and 517 PS.

Of course, it will also be interesting to look at the drag coefficient, which will also lead to an improvement in range. The aim is to achieve a good 373 miles according to WLTP. So far, these are only rumours, which will become certainty in March 2025. The Volvo ES90 will compete against the Mercedes EQE, Audi A6 e-tron and BMW i5.