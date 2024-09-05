It’s official: the Volvo EX90 is about to hit the streets, the UK included. The first wave of the all-electric SUVs is already on its way to dealerships across the United States and Europe, with the first lucky customers expected to get their hands on them by the end of this month.

In the UK, getting behind the wheel of the twin-motor model, which boasts a cool 408 PS, will set you back a tidy £96,255, at least - that's before the optional packages and features. If you’re the type who likes a bit more oomph, the performance version cranks up the power to a whopping 517 PS for £4,300 extra. But hey, when you're driving what Volvo claims is their best car ever, maybe it's worth digging a little deeper into those pockets.

Gallery: Volvo EX90

38 Photos

And speaking of "best car ever," Volvo’s CEO, Jim Rowan, didn’t just stamp that title on the EX90 lightly. He put it to the test himself with a 950-kilometre road trip across three states in the US, from South Carolina to California. According to Rowan, the journey was a breeze – praising the smooth handling, impressive cabin silence, and an audio system that’s apparently “epic” (his words, not ours). Oh, and the charging? Easy peasy. Rowan said it himself: “I’ve never driven a Volvo car like it.”

In case you think this is all just CEO talk, Volvo also recently hosted a global media test drive in sunny California, inviting journalists from around the world to take the EX90 for a spin. The verdict? Well, while we can't confirm if there were any jaw-dropping “epic” sound system reactions, the overall buzz was undeniably positive.

Production of the EX90 started earlier this year at Volvo’s plant near Charleston, South Carolina. The factory is now supercharged with high-tech upgrades, including a shiny new battery pack production line. Volvo's goal? Pumping out up to 150,000 EX90s a year.