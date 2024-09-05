If you’ve been longing for a blast from the automotive past, you’re in luck. This year’s edition of the RADwood is rolling into town this Saturday, 7 September, and it’s bringing the most radical cars from the pages of Max Power straight to the Chatham Historic Dockyard. Expect wild body kits, retro paint jobs, and bass so deep it’ll shake your shell-suit right off.

This year’s event will be a time machine to the loud and proud world of 1980s and 1990s car culture. For those of you who spent your Saturday nights hanging out in supermarket car parks admiring the wackiest rides, this is your chance to relive it all. Pink Peugeot 206, Volkswagen ‘Pringles Golf’ with Lambo-style scissor doors, retro BTCC Renault Laguna, and more will be part of the show.

Gallery: 2024 RADwood festival preview

5 Photos RADwood

But it’s not all about the Max Power scene. RADwood 2024 has something for every nostalgic gearhead. Alongside the souped-up hatchbacks, you’ll find icons like the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth and Toyota MR2, the cars we all either drove or dreamed of driving. Get ready to swap stories with fellow enthusiasts about the good old days of turbo lag and questionable taste in decals.

Supercar lovers, fear not! RADwood hasn’t forgotten you. Poster legends like the Ferrari F40 LM, Lamborghini Countach, and Porsche 959 will be making appearances, reminding everyone why they once dominated bedroom walls across the globe. And for the true retro fans, a certain Miami Vice-worthy white Ferrari Testarossa will make sure your pastel dreams stay alive.

For the competitive types, RADwood’s got plenty of prizes. Whether you’re cruising in a Fiesta XR2 or channelling your inner Magnum P.I. with a Ferrari 308, there are trophies to be won in various categories, including best car and best-dressed guest.

And what kind of 80s and 90s throwback would it be without video games? Step into the arcade zone where Outrun, Sega Rally, and Streetfighter will be waiting, with all games set to free-play. Relive your pixelated glory days and fight for leaderboard dominance, no quarters needed.

Tickets are £25 per car or £15 for motorcycles, and for £35, you can enter your ride in the Show 'n' Shine contest – but hurry, spots are disappearing faster than a turbocharged Escort RS Cosworth.