It seems to be a time of woulda, coulda and shoulda. Actually, e-mobility should have rolled out a long time ago. Then this one electric model would have long since replaced its fossil predecessor and should have put the car manufacturer in the black.

But that time has not yet come. Which is why Volvo is giving its flagship XC90 SUV another makeover. The very model that should have been replaced by its electric brother, the EX90... should have been (as the saying goes).

However, to make the transition as smooth as possible, the Swedes are now sending their Big Brother out once again: "more contemporary, more comfortable and more luxurious" as they call it. As a plug-in or mild hybrid, of course.

Thor is now also moving into the XC90. The front end gets slimmer Matrix LED headlights with a new interpretation of the Hammer design. The bonnet, wings and air intake have been adapted to the current design language. The striped radiator grille is striking. There are now darker tail lights at the rear.

In general, the classic basic silhouette of the second generation, which has been on the market since 2015, remains untouched. Volvo's exterior refresh is rounded off with new wheel designs and a new colour: "Mulberry Red".

Volvo has paid a little more attention to the interior, as the infotainment system in particular looked a little dated. It now features a new centrally positioned 11.2-inch touchscreen (9-inch in the previous model) with the latest Volvo user interface, which already does its job in the EX90 and EX30. In addition, only a few steps should be necessary to access the most frequently used functions.

Otherwise, there is a newly designed centre tunnel with a "2+1" cup holder, wireless smartphone charging cradle, a newly designed dashboard, fresh air vents and new materials for the seat covers. Here, as with the EX30, Volvo is focussing on sustainability with the organic material Nordico.

However, Volvo has also made further technical improvements to make the colossus appear a little more dynamic to drive. The mild hybrid variants B5 and B6 have further improved their efficiency thanks to the new MP Miller combustion process. In addition, the front axle is fitted with double wishbone suspension. The B5 mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol engine with variable turbocharging makes 250 PS while the B6 produces 300 PS.

A new integral control arm on the rear axle is intended to ensure greater stability and traction when towing a trailer. The standard suspension now comes with frequency selective damping (FSD) for greater ride comfort. And once again, it should be quieter and therefore more comfortable thanks to enhanced noise insulation.

The Volvo XC90 will be available as a T8 eAWD plug-in hybrid with a four-cylinder petrol engine, e-boost and turbo as well as a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and a maximum output of 310 PS plus the 145 PS of the electric motor. A 400V three-layer lithium-ion battery with 14.7 kWh (net) stores the energy, which is to be charged in three hours (AC) giving up to 44.1 miles electric range.

The new Volvo XC90 is available to order in the UK from today starting at £72,650, with first customer deliveries set to start around the end of the year.