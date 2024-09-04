Hyundai today announced the market launch of the refreshed Ioniq 5 for 2025 in the USA. This includes the new, rugged XRT variant, which is ideal for off-the-beaten-track driving. The Ioniq 5 will be the first model line to be manufactured at the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) plant in Georgia.

Upgraded 2025 Ioniq 5 models, including the new XRT, will arrive at Hyundai dealerships in the U.S. this autumn to broaden the appeal of the lineup. The factory-built 2025 Ioniq 5 XRT adds off-road capability and a more rugged appearance to the Hyundai EV.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT (2024)

The XRT comes with two motors (AWD only) and an 84 kWh battery. There is also a suspension lift of 23 millimetres with unique tuning. In addition, model-specific black 18-inch wheels with 235/60 R 18 all-terrain tyres. Other specific details include the XRT-exclusive, unique front and rear bumpers, an etched digital camouflage trim, black window frame trim, black side skirts and black Hyundai badges plus HTRAC Liftgate badge and IONIQ 5 lettering in black.

There is also an embossed XRT logo on the rear apron, black mirror caps, all-weather floor mats with the XRT logo, H-Tex seats with XRT's own pattern and logo, a black headliner and exclusive XRT exterior colours: Ultimate Red, Cosmic Blue Pearl.

Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT (2024) Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT (2024)

The rake angles are 19.8 degrees (without XRT 17.5 degrees) at the front and 30.0 degrees (not XRT 25.4 degrees) at the rear. Will the XRT also come to Europe? Probably rather unlikely.

The Ioniq 5 is intended to further increase customer satisfaction by being the first Hyundai model to be equipped with the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) connection. This port opens up more than 17,000 charging stations in the Tesla Supercharger network without the need for an adapter, doubling the size of the DC fast charging network available to new Ioniq 5 customers.

The 2025 models will also be sold with a CCS (Combined Charging System) adapter. All new or refreshed Hyundai EVs will be supplied exclusively with a NACS connector from Q4 2024.

Models produced at HMGMA are expected to qualify for a $3,750 tax credit when they go on sale. Hyundai anticipates that the 2025 Ioniq 5 models manufactured in the U.S. will be eligible for additional tax credits. Lease contracts are eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, which Hyundai will pass on in full to customers with more attractive lease offers.