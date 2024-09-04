If you like motorhomes, you may be familiar with the name Tiffin. The American company has carved out a niche for itself in its home country by offering luxury models of recognised prestige. However, in its eagerness to explore new segments, Tiffin is now venturing into more 'accessible' products.

We are talking about camper vans, in this case, 4x4 oriented, capable of taking you anywhere, however remote it may be, and that responds to the needs of those customers who practice extreme sports in the middle of nature. The GH1 is based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500.

Gallery: Tiffin GH1 2025 camper van

Believe it or not, on the other side of the pond there is a significant demand for luxury motorhomes and camper vans, with manufacturers such as Airstream, Winnebago and Tiffin as the main players. Customers who demand a high level of quality, finish and ingenious solutions, can find it in the GH1 2025.

Tiffin belongs to the giant Thor Industries and as we were saying, Thor's luxury motorhome brand now offers an off-road adventure van, alongside its range of expandable tri-axle motorhomes in the almost seven-figure range. Tiffin's first camper van was the Cahaba, also off-road oriented, but it was not a great success and has been replaced by the GH1.

Tiffin Tiffin GH1 2025 camper van

Inside the GH1, we see an electrically operated, lift-up double bed layout, which leaves room to carry sports equipment, luggage and other items while you travel. Once camped, you can lower the 124 x 201 cm bed, for an ideal rest.

Just behind the driver's seat is the bathroom and opposite it, the kitchen, which, as a sign of identity, lacks traditional gas hobs and opts for a single, small induction hob to make the most of the space available. There is also an 88-litre capacity fridge and a hinged exterior worktop.

Tiffin Tiffin GH1 2025 camper van

Another interesting feature is the 'Adventure Bar', which is a multi-purpose console with a worktop and shelf above a series of storage compartments. It can function as a compact dinette and mobile workstation in conjunction with the swivel driver's seat and as an additional worktop or workbench.

In terms of off-road oriented equipment, highlights include the Mercedes-Benz four-wheel drive system, Agile Offroad suspension with Fox shock absorbers, custom 'adventure' wheels with BFGoodrich KO2 off-road tyres, an on-board ARB air compressor and an LED light bar on the front of the roof rack, all as standard.

Other standard features include a 540 Ah Battle Born lithium-ion battery, which can be upgraded to 810 Ah, combined with a 3,000W inverter and a 220W solar panel.

The 98-litre clean water tank is supported by a Showmiser recirculation system, which returns clean water to the tank as the shower heats up, rather than allowing the initial cold water to go down the drain into the grey water tank. The GH1 also comes pre-wired for optional Starlink Pro high-speed satellite internet connectivity.

Price? The Tiffin GH1 starts at around $189,000, which at today's exchange rate is around £144,000. By comparison, one of its toughest rivals, the Winnebago Revel 44E, is about $50,000 (£38,000) more expensive. So, as you can see, luxury camper van customers in the US will be rubbing their hands together with the arrival of this model.