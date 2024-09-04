In a world where cars are becoming more like spaceships, Dacia has decided to keep things grounded – well, almost. The new Dacia Duster has rolled onto the scene in the United Kingdom, and it’s already looking like a very promising offering.

Available to order online and at Dacia dealerships across the country, this rugged beast starts at a wallet-friendly £18,745. If you’re more into monthly bites, you can get your hands on one for just £193 a month with a 6.9 per cent APR on a four-year PCP deal. Not bad for a car that’s ready to tackle both city streets and country trails. Full pricing details are available below.

The Duster’s new look is more than just a facelift – it’s like Dacia decided to hit the gym and the tech store simultaneously. With a bolder design, increased interior comfort, and enough tech to make your smartphone jealous, the Romanian SUV has upped its game in basically every direction. And for the first time, this SUV comes with a hybrid powertrain option, signalling that Dacia isn’t just sticking around in the slow lane.

New Dacia Duster - full UK pricing

Version VED Year 1 BIK Basic Price VAT 20% Total Retail Price First Reg Fee Delivery Charge On-The-Road Essential TCe100 Bi-Fuel £260 34% £14,862.50 £2,972.50 £17,835 £55 £595 £18,745 Expression TCe130 4x2 £220 29% £16,979.17 £3,395.83 £20,375 £55 £595 £21,245 Expression TCe130 4x4 £270 32% £18,770.83 £3,754.17 £22,525 £55 £595 £23,445 Expression HYBRID 140 £210 27% £19,487.50 £3,897.50 £23,385 £55 £595 £24,245 Journey TCe130 4x2 £220 29% £18,395.83 £3,679.17 £22,075 £55 £595 £22,945 Journey TCe130 4x4 £270 32% £20,187.50 £4,037.50 £24,225 £55 £595 £25,145 Journey HYBRID 140 £210 27% £20,904.17 £4,180.83 £25,085 £55 £595 £25,945 Extreme TCe130 4x2 £220 29% £19,062.50 £3,812.50 £22,875 £55 £595 £23,745 Extreme TCe130 4x4 £270 32% £20,854.17 £4,170.83 £25,025 £55 £595 £25,945 Extreme HYBRID 140 £210 27% £21,570.83 £4,314.17 £25,885 £55 £595 £26,745

Under the bonnet, UK drivers can choose from three engine options, including the headline-grabbing Hybrid 140. This eco-friendly option marries a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a gearbox that has no clutch. The result? You can glide around town in all-electric mode up to 80 per cent of the time, according to Dacia.

If hybrids aren’t your thing, there’s also the TCe 130, a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine paired with a mild-hybrid motor that gives your wallet a break by slashing fuel consumption and emissions by 10 per cent. And for those who like their options wide open, the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel engine lets you switch between petrol and LPG at the press of a button. With this engine, you can cover over 800 miles without breaking a sweat – or the bank.

The new generation Duster comes in four trim levels for the UK market: Essential, Expression, Journey, and Extreme. Even at the base level, the Essential trim is packed with features that wouldn’t look out of place in an upper-segment model, including air conditioning, cruise control, and enough safety tech to keep you and your passengers secure on any adventure. The more expensive grades add goodies such as 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive hill descent control, parking camera, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and others.

With order books now opened, the first deliveries across Britain are expected in November. The model is already reaching customers around Europe and the UK in RHD configuration is one of the last to arrive at showrooms.

New Dacia Duster - full technical specifications