We have seen many car wraps over the years, with the body covered in special films. Bright colours, patterns of all kinds, lettering, even velvet and so on. Customisation for all tastes, but we have to admit that the one done by Yiannimize on a Koenigsegg Agera N we had never seen before.

The Swedish hypercar in fact was wrapped in a special wallpaper signed by Divine Savages, a British company specialising in luxury furnishings, and delivered to the official Koenigsegg dealer for the UK SuperVettura, who commissioned the work. You can see the result in the photos and video below.

Interior Hypercar

If already the Koenigsegg Agera N represents a special version of the Agera - it is in fact a one-off, with parts derived from various special versions such as One:1 mirrors, carbon fibre wheels and dedicated graphics - with this wrapping it becomes even more unique. Some might argue that the white and blue floral motif that covers almost all the carbon fibre of the bodywork, leaving only the central part of the front bonnet free, does not fit in well with the hypercar's technical characteristics. Certainly, however, it would not look out of place in the living room of some rich English lord.

Yannimize Koenigsegg Agera N wrapped with wallpaper

The entire wrapping process was documented in a video, where the men from Yiannimize clearly didn't miss the opportunity to do a few laps on the road, showing off the strange Agera N and its wallpaper.

Unveiled as a world premiere at the Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace (28-31 August), the Agera N with wallpaper has an estimated value of around £3 million and mechanically has not been modified. Powering it is the usual 1,140 PS 5-litre V8, capable of taking it up to around 250 mph top speed.