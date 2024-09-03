Renault is preparing to unveil a new concept based on a model from the 1970s. A series of posts on X seem to anticipate the arrival of a show car to be unveiled on 4 September.

The teaser photo shows a squared-off front end with four headlights and a large radiator grille. It could be that the model in question will be a 'remake' of the 17.

A sporting experience

According to initial reports, the prototype has been developed in collaboration with French designer Ora Ito, who has already worked with Citroën, Nike and Heineken, among other brands.

Renault could use the concept to assess the merits of a sportier model to accompany the 4 and 5 in its range of retro-looking electric cars, along the lines of what Opel has done with the Manta GSe Elektromod.

The Renault 17 was produced from 1976 to 1979.

The concept is due to be unveiled at the Paris Motor Show next month.

Operation nostalgia

The French manufacturer will continue the nostalgia campaign launched by CEO Luca De Meo some time ago. The first model inspired by iconic Renault cars of the past was the 5 E-Tech, which recalls the shape of the 1990s saloon of the same name and has already been made into the sporty Alpine A290.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric Renault 4EVER Trophy Concept (2023) New Renault Twingo (2026)

The plans will continue in 2025 with the R4, based on the Renault 4 from 1961 to 1995. Based on the 4EVER Trophy concept, this Renault should have a starting price of around €25,000 (approx. £21,000) and crossover-like styling.

In 2026, on the other hand, it will be the turn of Twingo, which is expected to take up most of the lines of the concept presented in 2023, itself based on the first generation launched in 1992. This should be the most affordable electric Renault in the range, with a base price of around €20,000 (£17,000).