A new Hyundai N is on the way. After the Ioniq 5 N, it will be the turn of the Ioniq 6 N, the most aggressive version of the electric saloon based on the RN22e concept presented in 2022. Two years after the presentation of the concept, the first prototype has been spotted on the road in South Korea. And AutoSpy's spy shots are very promising.

As exaggerated as the concept

At first glance, it seems that Hyundai has retained the main aesthetic elements of the RN22e. These include the spoiler, which is completely hidden by thick black fabric. There's also the red splitter trim, which is now one of the most distinctive features of the N models.

Hyundai RN22e Concept

In addition, the Ioniq 6 N appears to have adopted a redesigned bumper compared to conventional versions, as well as sportier alloy wheels. Overall, the shape of the model is expected to follow the styling of the restyled Ioniq 6, which will be unveiled in May 2025, while according to Korean media reports, the N will be unveiled in September 2025.

More powerful than the Ioniq 5 N?

For the RN22e, Hyundai announced a 77.4 kWh battery and two electric motors for a total of 585 PS. However, the production version could be more powerful, with the same powertrain as the Ioniq 5 N or even more daring, with a power output close to 700 PS.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Additionally, the more aerodynamic design compared with the Ioniq 5 (and some optimisation of the battery) could increase the range to around 280 miles. And the price? It could exceed the list price of the Ioniq 5 N and start at around £70,000, while counting on a virtually complete range of optional equipment on par with its 'sister'.