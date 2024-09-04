The Land Rover range is in full evolution. Soon, the British manufacturer will launch the first 100 per cent electric Range Rover, while a second smaller battery-powered model is expected in the near future.

The latter model has been talked about for years, but only recently have we had the chance to see it for the first time. A video by CarSpyMedia shows a compact Range Rover near the Nurburgring.

2026 debut

The video shows the electric SUV being unloaded from a trailer and delivered to JLR's test facility at the Nurburgring. The name of this Land Rover has not yet been announced, although from the proportions the link with the Velar would seem obvious.

However, the British brand may decide to adopt a completely different nomenclature for its electric models. The technical characteristics of the model also remain to be revealed, and it could adopt a different battery and electric motors from those conceived for the Range Rover EV.

In any case, after this first sighting, it is possible that Land Rover will start to unveil some more information, perhaps one teaser photo/video at a time in the coming months, before the official debut scheduled for 2026.

The Range Rover EV is ready

Meanwhile, the wait continues for the Range Rover Electric, which will be launched by the end of 2024 and will be produced at the Solihull plant in the UK. In February, Jaguar Land Rover revealed that the waiting list for the electric model had exceeded 16,000 units.

Range Rover Electric, il teaser

Land Rover has revealed very few details about the battery-powered SUV. The platform will be the MLA-Flex - the same one used for the internal combustion engine versions - with a 800-volt architecture for ultra-fast recharging. Overall aesthetics should not change much, with the electric car expected to retain the lines of the conventional variants.

The same goes for off-road capabilities, with the Range Rover EV being able to negotiate 85 cm fords, like the Defender.