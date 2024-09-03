I don't even know how long I have been saying that Dacia should have a van in its range and also a camper van version, because they would be immediate successes. Just look at the interest that the digital Dacia Sandman has generated and continues to generate.

Today we return to this camper van because we have found a really attractive 4x4 variant. Of course, it's also a computer-made vehicle, but I remain hopeful that, at some point, it will become a reality.

The Dacia Sandman 4x4 at the top of the article looks fantastic as it boasts the brand's corporate front end as well as good ground clearance, attractive 'camouflage' paint and off-road wheels, among other features. We like it even better than the sporty Sandman you see below.

Camper, 4x4 and diesel - a perfect combination

Yes, because the all-wheel-drive version would give the possibility of camping away from campsites and tarmac, ensuring days of adventure and peace and quiet, away from the noise. A multi-plate clutch would be the cheapest option to achieve two drive axles.

And the engine? We would fit the Renault-sourced 1.5 Blue dCi turbodiesel block with 115 PS used in the previous Duster. After all, it would be economical in terms of fuel consumption and long range. However, the 130 PS TCe petrol engine or even the 140 PS hybrid powertrain would be reasonable alternatives.

However, in order to achieve a cheap camper, Dacia's conversion should be kept to a minimum. Perhaps a double bed and little else. The rest would have to be added by the customer through specialised shops: burner, chairs and tables, kitchen utensils, outdoor shower, stationary heating, etc.

£25,000 a good price?

Let's now consider a price for the Sandman 4x4. Perhaps £25,000 would be good? As it is in this segment, it seems to us to be a very reasonable price and one that many would not hesitate to go to a dealer for.

At this point, it is worth remembering that Dacia offers the Sleep Pack on both the Jogger and the Duster, for all those who wish to go camping with their vehicles. However, we believe that a van like the Sandman would be even more appealing and would guarantee a high economic return for the Romanian company. After all, the camper world is very much in vogue and this trend is not likely to fade away in the next few years.

Source: Flexicar