The new Bentley Flying Spur is coming, one that promises to raise the bar even higher not only in terms of luxury, but also in terms of performance. With the new generation, in fact, the British manufacturer's flagship will say goodbye to the W12 to make way for the smaller plug-in powertrain with the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 at its heart, combined with an electric motor, for a total of 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque.

These are super sports car numbers in a full-size luxury saloon that will have renewed contours as previewed by a teaser video below. The debut is scheduled for 10 September 2024.

Family style

The few frames allow a first glimpse of the front of the new Bentley Flying Spur, faithful to the classic layout consisting of rounded light clusters arranged on either side of the large grille, dominated by the ever-present winged "B" at the top of the bonnet.

The photo you see on the cover instead shows the rear of Bentley's revamped flagship, characterised by the luminous emblem forming the letter B.

There are no pictures of the interior of the new-generation Flying Spur which, we imagine, will be the ultimate in luxury, with leather in profusion interrupted by wood, carbon fibre and other refined materials. Space is then given to the imagination (and the budget) to customise them as desired.

The Flying Spur 2024 will also be the first ever to be able to drive in pure electric mode, up to a maximum of 43 miles, in 100% electric mode for a total range - calculated according to the WLTP cycle - of 497 miles.