The third generation Honda HR-V gets an update in image and content with slight styling touches both on the exterior and in the cabin.

The most compact of Honda's SUVs also gains the all-new Advance Plus trim and new body colours and will go on sale as early as September 2024 across Europe.

Change of face

The most noticeable change to the exterior styling of the Honda HR-V is the front end, which features an all-new grille shape topped by a silver surround, headlamp clusters with a blacked-out interior and new light signature, and a lower bumper finished in gloss black.

Honda UK Honda HR-V (2024), front view

At the rear, a different shape of the inner lens of the light clusters with a new light signature can be seen. Also new are the body colours Sage Green, Seabed Blue and Urban Grey.

Honda UK Honda HR-V (2024), rear view

Updates to the centre console

In the cabin of the restyled HR-V 2024, the modified shape of the centre console can be seen, which is now flatter, ergonomic in use and with easier access to the wireless smartphone charging pad.

Honda UK Honda HR-V (2024), the interior of the right-hand drive UK version

Only on the road can one appreciate Honda's decision to add soundproofing material to the cabin and the presence of tinted windows on all the new Honda's trim.

The Advanced Plus trim arrives

The Honda HR-V's new Advanced Plus trim can be recognised by the body-coloured paintwork on the wheel arches, lower bumpers and under-door trim, as well as specially designed alloy wheels and a front grille in Crystal Black.

Honda UK Honda HR-V (2024), rear three-quarter view

Throughout the range of the Honda HR-V 2024, the familiar features such as the Magic Seats rear seat movement system, the full hybrid e:HEV engine with 131 PS and the driving aids and safety systems included in the Honda SENSING package remain confirmed.