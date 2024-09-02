The V12 is an engine at risk of extinction. We have seen it in the past few years with more and more supercars being subjected to downsizing or electrification without compromising pure performance and power.

The new Aston Martin Vanquish, however, follows a line of its own. There are no batteries, electric motors or 'loss' of cylinders in Gaydon's new 'halo car'. The new generation, in fact, keeps the 12 cylinders intact, showing off all of its 835 PS.

Aston Martin Vanquish, the exterior

The new Vanquish maintains the stylistic link with the past, although the design is even sleeker and more aerodynamic. The wheelbase has been lengthened by 80 mm to accentuate the presence on the road, also emphasising the overhangs at the front.

The design draws inspiration from Aston Martin's historic and modern racing cars, incorporating functional elements such as Formula 1-inspired louvres and the Kamm tail to reduce drag.

The full-length panoramic glass roof - introduced for the first time on a V12 model - offers a new driving experience, while the enlarged front grille aids cooling of the V12.

Other distinctive features include Matrix LED headlamps with an updated light signature, retractable door handles and frameless door mirrors designed to improve aerodynamics and visibility. The rear is dominated by wide haunches, a full-width diffuser and a new exhaust system that enhances the sound of the engine.

But for those who want more, an optional titanium exhaust system is available, lighter and even nastier.

Aston Martin Vanquish, the interior

The interior of the new Aston Martin has a two-seater configuration and, as you would expect from a luxury grand tourer, the materials are of the highest standard. Comfort is provided by the standard Sport Plus seats, with the option of carbon-fibre Performance seats, both designed for an optimal driving position. The rear of the cockpit is designed to accommodate a set of custom-made Schedoni luggage.

Aston Martin

Technology consists of the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster from the 10.25-inch infotainment system display in the centre console. The infotainment system was developed in-house by Aston Martin and enables advanced connectivity via a new mobile app, offering functions such as 3D map-based navigation and remote vehicle control.

There is no shortage of customisation possibilities via the 'Q by Aston Martin' service, with customers able to create a unique example by choosing from endless options for upholstery, mouldings and colours.

Aston Martin Vanquish, the engine

As mentioned, the Vanquish continues to be powered by a 12-cylinder engine. More precisely, under the bonnet we find a twin-turbocharged 5.2 litre with 835 PS and 1,000 Nm.

The new engine has been designed with a series of technical improvements that increase its efficiency and specific power output, which now reaches 160 PS/litre. Key innovations include a reinforced cylinder block and connecting rods, redesigned cylinder heads and an optimised intake and exhaust system.

This translates into turbochargers capable of a 15 per cent higher top speed than the previous unit and fuel injectors that have a 10 per cent higher flow rate.

Another distinctive feature of the Vanquish 2024 is the Boost Reserve technology, which makes the engine more responsive and particularly effective in overtaking manoeuvres.

For the first time in a front-engined V12 sports car from Aston Martin, there is an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission combined with an electronic rear limited slip differential (e-diff). This system, integrated into the electronic stability programme (ESP), significantly improves vehicle dynamics, providing greater agility in tight corners and control during high-speed driving.

With a final gear ratio optimised for top speed, Vanquish reaches 214 mph.

In addition to the engine, however, the new Aston Martin boasts a completely revised chassis. Based on an aluminium structure, Vanquish adopts double wishbone front suspension and multilink rear suspension, sharing this sophisticated architecture with the DB12 and Vantage models.

The chassis features a wheelbase lengthened by 80 mm and is equipped with a series of structural reinforcements that increase lateral rigidity by 75 per cent compared to the previous DBS 770 Ultimate, ensuring greater stability and a more involving drive. There is also a new configuration of Bilstein DTX shock absorbers.

Designed for comfort on long journeys and sporty performance when required, Vanquish allows the driver to choose between GT, Sport and Sport modes+ to tailor the vehicle's response to his or her driving style.

The addition of larger diameter anti-roll bars and a recalibrated electric power-assisted steering system further enhance the vehicle's precision and response.

The electronic differential (e-diff), integrated with the stability control system (ESP), allows Vanquish to adapt to driving conditions and driver preferences. Completing the equipment are the braking system with carbon ceramic discs and new Pirelli P Zero tyres specially designed for the car, mounted on 21-inch alloy wheels.

Aston Martin Vanquish, prices

Aston Martin has not announced the prices of the new Vanquish, although it is likely that the cheque to be drawn is at least £200,000-£250,000. Also justifying the price increase over all other models in the range is the limited production run, with the company planning to make only 1,000 examples.

First deliveries are expected from October 2024.