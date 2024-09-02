The motorhome manufacturer Bürstner is expanding its range for the 2025 season with the new Campeo TD series. The model is based on the Fiat Ducato and is available in two equipment lines. With five different layouts, the range is tailored to the different needs of families and couples alike.

The Campeo TD is based on the Fiat Ducato, which is offered in the "Smart" and "Flex" equipment variants. The "Smart" variant forms the basic equipment and includes a 120 PS manual gearbox and other basic equipment. Those who opt for the "Flex" version also receive more comfortable equipment elements and can order an optional safety package as well as a 140 PS manual or automatic transmission.

All models in the Campeo TD range are equipped with a stepless, continuous thermal double floor. This not only offers additional storage space for luggage and leisure equipment, but also ensures comfortable living conditions even in extreme temperatures in summer and winter.

With lengths between 5.99 and 7.38 metres, the various layouts offer plenty of space for families and couples. The Campeo TD 676 in particular, with up to seven berths, is aimed at larger families. Other models, such as the Campeo TD 736, offer a free-standing French bed and are therefore aimed more at couples who attach particular importance to comfort and more space.

A key feature of the semi-integrated Campeo TD based on the Ducato is its equipment for self-sufficient travelling. The model is equipped with a diesel heater as standard, which can heat the interior even without an external power supply. An optional solar panel can be installed to charge the batteries and smaller electrical devices such as smartphones and tablets whilst travelling. Especially in times of rising electricity prices on campsites, this equipment should offer campers more independence.

Bürstner equips the Campeo TD with the MyBürstner app as standard. This app allows various functions of the vehicle, such as the compressor refrigerator or the diesel heater, to be conveniently controlled via smartphone. This digital control increases comfort and enables flexible use of the motorhome.

Bürstner has opted for modern and environmentally friendly materials in the interior. The Eco-Line upholstery fabrics are made from recycled PET fibres and are certified in accordance with the Global Recycled Standard. These fabrics offer an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional materials without compromising on robustness and quality. Customers can also choose genuine leather upholstery as an option.

Those wishing to enhance the comfort of the Campeo TD even further can choose between two additional equipment packages. The comfort package includes a cab darkening system, a sunroof, a body door with window and a lighting package that ensures optimum illumination of the interior. An electric access step is also part of this package. The Attractive package sets further visual accents with door sill trims, a spoiler protection tube and a special exterior sticker.

With the launch of the Campeo TD at the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf 2024, Bürstner is expanding its range with a versatile and functional series that is suitable for both families and couples. The various layouts offer a high degree of flexibility and comfort, while the equipment for self-sufficient travelling is in line with the trend of the times.