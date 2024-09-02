Re-interpretations of iconic vehicles are highly debatable. For some, the endeavour works well, for others rather less so. Alfa Romeo has dared to create its very own reinterpretation, as only 33 of them will ultimately be delivered to customers.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is based on the 33 Stradale, which was presented at the Turin Motor Show in 1967 and in turn had its origins in the Tipo 33 racing car. The latter is considered one of the most beautiful cars in the world and is even rarer: a total of 18 chassis were made available, only twelve were given a body by designer Franco Scaglione, eight are still known today. We now had the opportunity to take a close look at the old and the new. Can the new supercar keep up with so much beauty?

Exterior

The necessary iconic proportions are certainly there: the narrow grille, the curved side line, the almost panoramic glazed butterfly doors, the air intakes on the sides in addition to the minimalist round tail lights and the four tailpipes. While the new supercar has massive dial rims, the '67 33 Stradale is content with inconspicuous dimensions and smaller circles.

The most striking difference is the headlights. The old model, with its round lights behind a glazed dome, has a friendly look. The new one has a more oval silhouette with a somewhat more aggressive light signature. The mirrors, meanwhile, had to find a new place. From the wings/fenders they went to the rear of the doors.

Personally, I would have liked to see them at the front, but as I didn't have the small change to pre-order one so I could have a say in the development (like all the pre-order customers), the mirrors ended up there whereby pedestrian protection was probably more the argument for the placement.

The rather average drag coefficient of 0.375 would probably not have been affected by this. All in all, the old car is more slender, but also much more elegant.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1967) Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (2024) Length 3,970 mm 4,637 mm Width 1,710 mm 1,966 mm Height 991 mm 1,226 mm Wheelbase 2,350 mm 2,700 mm Weight 700 kg 1,500 kg (E-version: 2,100 kg)

Interior

The original 33 Stradale is quickly summarised: it steers, shifts and brakes. The interior is purist. The model viewed on site is also equipped for racing use. That's why bucket seats and harness belts are on board.

They still have one thing in common. When the door is closed, it is cramped. However, it doesn't feel that way in both, thanks to the generous glazing. Alfa Romeo has also kept the offspring minimalist. Switches and levers are also reminiscent of aircraft construction. Time and again we come across applications made of leather or solid aluminium. The obligatory infotainment has been discreetly concealed and extends downwards - chic!

Engine and driving characteristics

Alfa Romeo's reinterpretation is at least twice as heavy as its father. The fossil-fuelled model weighs 1,500 kg, while the electric version almost adds another 33 Stradale - 2,100 kg.

A 3.0-litre bi-turbo V6 gets the 2024 33 Stradale up to speed. This now requires 620 PS (750 PS in the electric version). At the end of the acceleration frenzy, it reaches a speed of 207 mph. Weight clearly plays a role here. Although the 1967 33 Stradale needed three seconds more to reach 62 mph, its sprint still ended at an impressive 162 mph. The 700 kg kerb weight is noticeable here.

Fast data Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1967) Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (2024) Engine 2.0-litre V8 3.0-litre biturbo V6 / 800V E-motor system Drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Engine torque 206 Nm more than 600 Nm Power output 230 PS 620 PS (750 E version) Acceleration under 6 seconds under 3 seconds Top speed 162 mph 207 mph

Worthy heir?

"Let bygones be bygones" is a popular saying on calendars. I often agree with this in a car-building context. However, the bottom line is that Alfa Romeo's revival of the 33 Stradale has been a success, even if probably no new vehicle in the world can match the unique beauty of past design days due to regulations, safety and technical achievements.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a reinterpretation that we would like to see on the road more often. More than others in any case. However, with 33 examples already sold, this wish is extremely unlikely.