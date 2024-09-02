At the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf 2024, Chinese car manufacturer SAIC will be showcasing the Maxus RV camper van, a new motorhome for the European market that will be available from 2025. The camper van combines modern design with practical functions that are specially tailored to the needs of European campers.

Little is yet known about the equipment of the SAIC Maxus RV camper van. According to the importer La Marca, the motorhome from China will be offered in various layouts. Initial images show a camper van body that corresponds to European tastes. At the front, there is space for a semi-dinette with a bench seat including two three-point seat belts and a table, as well as presumably swivelling cab seats.

Gallery: Maxus RV90 B, camper china

13 Photos

On the right-hand side of the vehicle behind the sliding door is the kitchen block, which is completely gas-free and thus follows the current trend towards saving gas on the campsite. An induction hob and a compressor refrigerator ensure convenient cooking. From the "First Line" upwards, a lithium-ion battery (size still unknown), a solar system as well as a charging booster and inverter are included ex works.

Maxus RV panel van (2025) Maxus RV panel van (2025)

The camper van is equipped with modern assistance systems that make driving easier and increase safety. These include cruise control and a crosswind assistant. These systems help to ensure that travelling with the Maxus RV camper van is comfortable and safe.

The SAIC Maxus RV camper van will be available in Europe from 2025. The exact prices are not yet known, but the vehicle is aimed at price-conscious campers who value a good balance between functionality and comfort. With its functional design, modern equipment and safety features, it could be an attractive choice for campers looking for an affordable yet comfortable way to enjoy the freedom of travelling.