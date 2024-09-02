Alfa Romeo 156 GTA More than a model, a very specific version: these famous alloy wheels accompanied the high-performance variants of the best-loved Alfa Romeos of the period in the early 2000s. We are talking about 147 GTA and 156 GTA which shared not only the styling but also the mechanicals with the 250 PS V6 3.2 engine.

Audi RS 4 Avant Strictly family-oriented bodywork, satin-finished aluminium mirror caps, and a V6 2.7 Turbo engine with an impressive 380 PS: the first RS 4, based on the B5 series of the Ingolstadt mid-size car and successor to the RS 2, has many reasons to be remembered. Among these are the 9-spoke alloy wheels, similar but not the same as those offered on various less 'driven' Audi models of the time.

Audi TT Coupe The first generation of the Audi TT, launched in 1998, certainly did not lack personality and neither did it lack distinctive aesthetic details, starting with the almost perfectly symmetrical design of the front and rear. The finishing touch was provided by these 6-spoke wheels, accompanied by the famous centre caps with visible bolts, one of the most popular options among the many available on the list.

Lancia Delta 2008 Less celebrated than its "rally king" ancestor, the last Lancia Delta nevertheless had in its favour a non-trivial and elegant style. Of the many rims that could be had, either as standard or on request, those that remain most in the memory are these, elaborate in their surface and distinguished by the 'D' motif of the perimeter holes. Exclusive, for obvious reasons, to this model.

Lancia Delta Integrale They need no introduction, and not just because the car that bore them has them. The Speedline signature rims of the '91 Lancia Delta Integrale have become iconic, and naturally also one of the most sought-after accessories on the aftermarket for many years.

Mercedes 190 Evo 2 Another model that would need no introduction, the Mercedes 190 Evo 2 from 1990 still excites with its powerful appearance, enlarged bodywork and wing, which took the gritty yet elegant lines of the 190, Bruno Sacco's masterpiece, to the extreme. The final touch, the six-spoke star wheels with their distinctive proportions identify it years later.

Mercedes-Benz C 36 AMG The first Mercedes C-Class to undergo the AMG "treatment" in '93 was distinguished not only by its straight-six engine increased to 3.6 litres and 280 PS, but also by the particular design of the rims, also signed AMG, with their full and massive shapes. They would later be seen on other models, such as the E 50 AMG of '95.

Mini Cooper Seven-hole and strictly white, matching the roof and mirror caps. When we think of the modern MINI, relaunched by BMW in 2001, the first image that comes to mind is that of the Cooper, painted red or blue and with these simple yet perfect wheels.

Porsche 911 L 2.0 coupe Almost a "trade mark" for the many admirers of the Porsche 911, the famous Fuchs rims have long accompanied the German coupe, later also being transferred to other models such as the 914. Their appearance can be traced back to the S version of '66 in an early version with a black contrast finish. Later they were also offered with body-coloured "petals".

Renault 5 Turbo 2 Just seeing them immediately brings to mind the muscular flanks with large air intakes of Renault's little rally 'beast', which used them mainly on its road-going versions. These rims were also used on one of the evolutions of the Alpine A310, but let's face it, she's not the first one that comes to mind when we see them.

Renault Alpine A310 V6 The successor to the Alpine A110 had a career spanning almost 15 years (from '71 to '84) with various evolutions, including stylistic ones, and many different "shoes". The most famous are those that accompanied the '76 restyling and the debut of the version with a V6 engine, the famous PRV, later also "lent" to the Renault 5 Alpine.