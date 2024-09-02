Hold onto your wallets, folks – Mercedes-Benz has just dropped a bombshell in the United Kingdom with the pricing of its all-electric G-Class, the G 580. With a starting price of £180,680, it’s nearly £45,000 more than the diesel-powered G 450d, putting it tantalisingly close to the wallet-draining AMG G 63. But hey, who’s counting pennies when you’re saving the planet in style, right?

For its grand entrance into the electric world, the G-Class isn’t playing it coy. Mercedes is rolling out the red carpet with a single, highly specified Edition One model to kick things off. This exclusive version is available in just four exterior colours – because who needs a rainbow when you’ve got class? It’s decked out with black 20-inch wheels, eye-catching blue brake callipers, and an interior that screams “luxury” with carbon fibre trim, blue highlights, and Nappa leather seats stitched up in – what else – blue.

But let’s not get too excited about customising your new eco-friendly G just yet. If you were hoping to go wild with personalisation, you’ll have to sit tight. For now, Mercedes is keeping the options box closed, but don’t worry – the electric G still has some tricks up its sleeve. Take the tailgate-mounted cable holder, for instance. It’s a clever nod to the traditional spare wheel, but with an electric twist.

Let’s talk power. Underneath its familiar rugged exterior, the G 580 hides a beastly heart. With four motors working in harmony, it cranks out a whopping 587 PS and a jaw-dropping 1,165 Nm of torque. That’s enough to rocket this electric titan from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds, shaving four-tenths of a second off the petrol-powered AMG version. Sure, it’s electronically limited to 112 mph, but who’s really looking to break land speed records in a G-Class?

Speed isn’t why you buy a G-Class, though. This beast is all about off-road prowess, and the electric version is no slouch. With a maximum wading depth of 85 cm – 15 cm more than its petrol siblings – the G 580 is practically amphibious. It can conquer side slopes up to 35 degrees, boasts nearly 25 cm of ground clearance, and handles rough terrain with a 32-degree approach angle. And if you’ve got a mountain to climb, this G-Class can take on a 100 per cent gradient, which, for the non-engineers among us, is a steep 45 degrees. 

