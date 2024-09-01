Length: 4,930 mm

Width: 1,920 mm

Height: 1,560 mm

Wheelbase: 2,940 mm

Luggage compartment: 502/1,422 litres

The Audi A6 is going electric. The result has been christened the A6 e-tron. Both the saloon and the estate (now available as the e-tron Sportback and e-tron Avant) have completely dispensed with combustion engines and become battery-electric. There will be no petrol and diesel engines in future, but these A6s will become the A7.

A radical change for a model that has always been one of the best-selling in its class and is in direct competition with the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes E-Class. We get to know it better and take a look at its dimensions and boot capacity.

Audi A6 e-tron: the dimensions

The dimensions are broadly comparable to those of the A6 saloon with combustion engines. The length of the A6 e-tron Sportback is 4.93 metres (-1 cm compared to the combustion A6), while the width is 1.92 m (+3 cm).

Audi A6 e-tron Sportback

The height is the value that has changed the most compared to the previous A6. The electric Audi is 10 cm higher (1.56 m), which is also due to the floor plate on which the battery pack is installed.

The wheelbase is also very similar, measuring 2.94 m (+2 cm).

Audi A6 e-tron Sportback: interior and luggage compartment

As the exterior dimensions suggest, the A6 e-tron Sportback is comfortable for both front and rear passengers. Rear passengers have plenty of legroom thanks to the generous wheelbase.

Although it is a saloon with a slim, almost coupé-like shape, the A6 e-tron Sportback has a good boot capacity. The minimum volume is 502 litres and can be increased to 1,422 litres by folding down the rear row in a 40:20:40 ratio. An Avant estate is also available as an option.

Audi A6 e-tron Sportback, the boot

The option of folding down the centre seat is practical if you want to load long items such as poles or skis. There is also a 27-litre compartment in the boot, which is primarily intended for charging cables. This compartment can be opened with a sliding gesture.

Audi A6 e-tron Sportback: competitors

The A6 e-tron Sportback's fleet of competitors is rather small. There are currently only a few electric saloons in the upper mid-size class on the market.

The most direct competitors are certainly the BMW i5 and the Mercedes EQE, with the Bavarian being the largest car among the models under consideration. The Tesla Model S has the largest boot of all.