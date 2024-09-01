Mercedes S-Class and EQS are distinct models. Shape, interior and powertrain are profoundly different, with the former being available in hybrid and diesel versions, while the latter is exclusively electric.

According to statements by Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius to Autocar, however, there will be a single S-Class range in the near future, which will contain both combustion and battery-powered variants.

The single S-Class family

"The 'union' will take place by 2030, with the two models sharing the same design and cabin styling. The platform, however, will be different, with the electric S-Class being based on the MB.EA Large architecture, while its internal combustion 'sibling' will use a further developed version of the current MRA architecture.

In fact, the strategy is similar to that of the new G-Class, which is now available with both engine options without any significant difference in styling.

Mercedes S-Class

It is likely that the decision to unify the models follows the disappointing sales of both the S-Class and EQS, with a 37 per cent drop in deliveries of the combustion powered car in the first quarter of 2024. This resulted in the reduction of S-Class production to a single shift at Plant 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany, which also produces the EQS.

Initially, Mercedes predicted that electric models would account for more than 20 per cent of its global sales in 2023. However, it only reached a share of 11%, despite a 73% increase in electric vehicle sales by 2022.

Among other things, this decline undermines Källenius' previous target of pure-electric and plug-in hybrid models making up 50 per cent of the brand's annual sales by the end of 2025. In a strategy update earlier this year, Mercedes revised this forecast to 50 per cent by 2030.

Meanwhile, there is the restyling

Before the arrival of the next generation S-Class, Mercedes will update the current models.

According to current plans, the EQS will receive a major technical update in the second half of 2025, while the combustion powered saloon will undergo a facelift in 2026.

Recently, the EQS has received minor styling changes, but the actual restyling will adopt a heavily modified version of the EVA2 platform. The reworked platform will receive an 800V electric architecture instead of the current 400V system, which will enable faster charging times.

According to insiders, the charging time from 10 to 80 per cent will be reduced by up to 10 minutes compared to the current EQS, reaching 21 minutes with an ultra-fast charging station. The 118 kWh battery will also be upgraded with new chemistry, which will increase the range to 534 miles in its most efficient version.

Mercedes EQS (2024)

Further changes are expected to include the adoption of Mercedes-made eATS2.0 electric motors instead of the Siemens Valeo electric motors of the current model.

The single-speed gearbox will also be replaced by a new two-speed unit, which will offer the updated EQS additional performance and possibly a higher top speed.

Less than a year after the arrival of the updated EQS, Mercedes will unveil the revamped S-Class, which will have a refreshed front end. Inside, the luxury saloon will receive an optional MBUX super screen and the new MB.OS operating system, while the current 4-litre twin-turbo V8 will be upgraded to the latest M177 specification with 48V mild-hybrid technology.

In addition, Mercedes will upgrade the S-Class' level three Drive Pilot autonomous driving capability with a new sixth-generation software package.