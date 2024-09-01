At the Caravan Salon 2024 in Düsseldorf from 31 August to 8 September, Dethleffs will be presenting a near-series vehicle study of its first all-wheel-drive motorhome, the Globebus Performance 4x4. The semi-integrated vehicle is designed for camping enthusiasts who occasionally want to drive on unpaved roads or snow-covered slopes.

The Globebus Performance 4x4 is based on the VW Crafter and has a 163 PS engine and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The all-wheel drive with differential lock helps on difficult surfaces. The front axle has been reinforced to 2,100 kilograms and the rear axle has air suspension.

The vehicle can also drive on difficult surfaces, for example on dirt tracks, sandy beach access roads and gravelled or icy slopes. It is particularly suitable for campers who want to relax away from the usual routes and campsites.

Particular emphasis was placed on the self-sufficient use of this model. The heating is diesel-powered, which reduces dependence on gas bottles and at the same time provides warmth in the living area and hot running water. An electrically powered 131-litre compressor refrigerator keeps the food cool.

A two-burner gas hob is available for cooking, which is fuelled by a compact 2.8 kg gas cylinder that is housed in the kitchen base unit to save space and create additional storage space in the rear.

Power is supplied by a combination of an AGM battery and a 6-pack of lithium-ion batteries with a total capacity of 263 Ah. This means that the on-board lighting and electrical devices can be supplied with power for several days. A Clesana C1 dry toilet and a Grünbeck water filter system round off the self-sufficient equipment. The water filter system ensures the availability of clean, healthy water regardless of the motorhome's location.

In terms of connectivity, the Globebus Performance 4x4 is equipped with the 5G internet access solution Camper Net. According to Dethleffs, this offers a data transfer rate of up to 20 gigabits per second and also amplifies existing Wi-Fi signals at the pitch. This should enable a reliable internet connection even in remote locations and is particularly interesting for travellers who want to work or stream while on the road.

A Compovolo grey cab paint finish characterises the exterior appearance of the vehicle. The body is also painted in Compovolo grey and accentuated by a red Dethleffs logo. The vehicle is equipped with 18-inch off-road tyres on matt black rims.

Additional elements such as a black front bar, an LED light strip and matt black skirts, awning, ladder and railing emphasise the robust character of the motorhome. This design gives the Globebus Performance 4x4 a striking look that sets it apart from conventional motorhomes.

The interior of the 685 centimetre long and 220 centimetre wide motorhome is designed for two people. A 70 centimetre wide body door with coupé entrance and extendable step makes it easy to access the living area. A window in the T-hood provides additional light and enhances the feeling of space. The layout provides a semi-dinette in the front as a seating and dining area.

The single beds in the rear provide a comfortable sleeping area. The kitchen is equipped with sufficient storage space and a large refrigerator, so that even longer self-sufficient stays are possible. The bathroom is characterised by its spaciousness and has a swivel wall that transforms the room into a shower. This room layout makes efficient use of the available space and offers a comfortable living experience despite the compact exterior dimensions.

Dethleffs is entering the all-wheel drive motorhome segment with the Globebus Performance 4x4. The vehicle is designed for camping enthusiasts who also want to travel off-road. They attach great importance to equipment that enables longer stays without electricity and water. The standard version Globebus Performance 4x4 First Edition can be ordered from the Caravan Salon 2024 for €119,999, which is approximately £101,000 at the current exchange rate.