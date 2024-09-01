Nowadays, joint development of new cars is almost the norm. Ford and VW share a new van, not to mention the countless vehicle platforms of the large corporations. Forty years ago, however, this was still rather unusual and the new Lancia Thema, the result of a collaboration, was marvelled at.

Four brands, one project

The project name "Tipo 4" says it all: Saab and Lancia are jointly developing a large saloon for which there is hardly enough money or capacity on their own. While Saab is targeting the US market with the 9000, Lancia urgently needs a successor to the Beta and Gamma. Fiat and Alfa Romeo complete the quartet. The Fiat Croma replaces the Argenta, which is based on the 132 from 1972. The Alfa 90, based on the Alfetta, was similarly outdated. It was followed by the 164 in 1986.

But it all began in 1984, 40 years ago, with the Lancia Thema, internally christened the Y9. Initially as a saloon designed by Giugiaro. This was followed at the end of 1986 by the Thema Station Wagon, abbreviated to S.W. and designed by Pininfarina. An extended saloon (with inserted centre section) was also produced in a small series. This representative saloon, of which only 27 were built, was the official car of former Lancia President Cesare Romiti, among others. A two-door version, which Carrozzeria Boneschi realised as a prototype in 1986 under the name Gazella, did not make it into series production.

Lancia Lancia Thema S.W. 2.0i.e. 16v (1989-1992) Lancia Lancia Thema 2.8 V6 Limousine langer Radstand (1984-1988)

Back to the common Tipo 4 platform: the Fiat and the Lancia look similar to the Saab, but the Alfa Romeo only adopts the common chassis. The wheelbase of all models is 2.67 metres.

As the four vehicles are very similar, many parts can be interchanged. For example, the windscreen of the Croma can also be used for the 9000. The exterior mirrors of the 9000 and the Thema are also almost identical (the 9000 has a moulded recess in the mirror housing, the Thema has none) and should fit both vehicles, as the doors are similar (but not the same!).

The Lancia Thema was announced in May 1984, presented to the specialised press at an event in Vienna in October 1984 and to the public at the Turin Motor Show in November of the same year. The saloon is 4.59 metres long.

Lancia Lancia Thema 2.0 i.e. Turbo Kat. Series (1987-1988)

Lancia built the first series of the Thema between 1984 and 1988, initially offering four different models. Two of them were equipped with a 2.0-litre DOHC four-cylinder engine with eight valves, which was available as a naturally aspirated engine and as a turbocharged engine with intercooling. The engine output is 120 PS and 165 PS respectively. These two vehicles are particularly important for the Italian market, where vehicle tax is significantly higher for engines with a displacement of over 2,000 cc.

The most expensive model is initially the Thema 6V with a transverse 150 PS, 2,849 cc six-cylinder engine designed for smooth running. 2,849 cc? That rings a bell with connoisseurs. That's right, it's the PRV Europe V6.

In most European markets, a 2,445 cc four-cylinder diesel engine with turbocharging and intercooling with 100 PS is also available in the Thema turbo ds.

A Lancia with a Ferrari engine

In 1986, the Lancia Thema 8.32 was a real hot item. The 32-valve eight-cylinder engine came from Ferrari, specifically from the 308 GTB Quattrovalvole. This engine was reworked for use in the Lancia Thema (90-degree offset of the crankshaft journals, resulting in better mass balancing and smoother engine running). It was to be suitable for use in a saloon.

However, Enzo Ferrari did not agree to market this Lancia under the name "Lancia-Ferrari". Externally, this Thema was distinguished by a radiator grille made of stainless steel and aluminium and by wheels with five spokes in Ferrari design. A red and a yellow hand-painted trim strip at beltline height and the special feature of being able to electrically extend a rear wing from the boot lid identify the 1,400 kg 8.32 as the top model in the series.

Lancia Lancia Thema 8.32 1st series (1986-1988) Lancia Lancia Thema 8.32 2.Series (1988-1992) Lancia Lancia Thema 8.32 Motor 2. Series (1988-1992)

The interior is upholstered in leather or Alcantara from Poltrona Frau and burl wood. There is also an electrically adjustable chassis and, on request, adjustable individual rear seats.

The first series of the 8.32 without catalytic converter with 215 PS was sold in Germany from summer 1987 to the end of 1988, followed by the second series with catalytic converter and 205 PS until mid-1992. The first series without catalytic converter was not available in Switzerland. Here, it was offered with exhaust gas purification from the outset. Without a catalytic converter, the 8.32 accelerated to 62 mph in 6.8 seconds.

The new price of a Lancia Thema 8.32 was initially DM 72,600 in Germany (first series), later DM 85,200 and finally DM 110,000.

Lancia Lancia Thema 8.32 2.Series (1988-1992)

A total of 3,520 Thema 8.32s were produced, 2,370 of them in the first series and 1,150 in the second. 64 examples exist in a numbered special series, 32 from the first and the same number from the second series, which are painted in a special Rosso Ferrari livery.

One special example is produced with an estate car body for Gianni Agnelli, the head of the Fiat empire, with a "Nürburgring Silver" paint finish and an interior lined in blue leather. The car's performance is said to be far above that of the production models.

Major facelift in 1988

Back to the civilian versions of the Lancia Thema. What did the press think? In 1988, the ADAC tested a Thema i.e with 115 PS and catalytic converter, priced at 32,950 marks. A Mercedes 200 was a good 5,000 marks more expensive at the time. It is first mentioned that Lancia had sold exactly 3,142 Thema in Germany the previous year. They then praise the elegance and spaciousness of the saloon, as well as the 530-litre boot. Likewise the precise steering and the quiet 2.0-litre engine, which responds well to the accelerator.

The second series of the Thema is presented at the Paris Motor Show in September 1988. New 2.0-litre engines with 16 valves replace the previous 8-valve engines and increase the power output to 147 PS in the naturally aspirated Thema and to 185 PS in the Thema turbo 16V. The 2-litre eight-valve engine, which now produces 117 PS, will continue to be offered for the Thema (i.e. base model).

Lancia Lancia Thema 2.8 V6 i.e. 2.Serie (1988-1990)

The 147 PS six-cylinder engine of the Thema V6 was only slightly revised. The diesel engine of the Thema turbo ds increases its displacement slightly to 2,499 cc and significantly boosts its output to 118 PS.

Lancia makes a number of minor visual changes to freshen up the Thema's appearance. The front end was given a more striking radiator grille with vertical instead of horizontal bars, and the indicators were relocated under the main headlights, where they sat beneath horizontal, dark-tinted lenses. At the rear, all model badges are removed, the indicators and reversing light lenses are now tinted red.

Finally, the side protective mouldings, the side skirts, the wheel covers and the 8-spoke alloy wheels have been redesigned. The estate and the 8.32 have been given a similar facelift. With five engines for the saloon, three for the S.W. (the two 16-valve petrol engines and the turbo diesel) and the 8.32, the Thema range now consists of nine different models.

Lancia Lancia Thema S.W. 3.Series (1992-1995)

In addition, the 4- and 6-cylinder petrol engines are also produced in versions with catalytic converters and slightly reduced power in order to sell them on markets where such equipment is mandatory.

The third series of the Thema is finally presented at the Paris Motor Show in September 1992 and produced from 1992 to 1994. Four trim levels - base, LE, LS and LX - are now in the range; the 2.9-litre V6 engine is replaced by a more powerful 3.0-litre unit with 175 PS, sourced from Alfa Romeo.

Production of the Thema was discontinued in 1994, when Lancia also withdrew completely from the right-hand drive markets (including the UK) in response to falling sales figures. The Thema is followed by the Lancia Kappa. In total, over 336,000 Thema saloons were produced, with the total number of vehicles, including the rather rare estate cars, amounting to 357,572.

Much later, Lancia launches a new Thema on the market. In autumn 2011, the Chrysler 300 was launched as the new Lancia Thema as part of the cooperation between the Lancia and Chrysler brands. But we'd rather keep quiet about that.