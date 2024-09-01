Many fans fell in love with it upon seeing the 007 saga, more specifically 'Death Can Wait' from 2002. In that film, James Bond, played by Pierce Brosnan, drives an Aston Martin Vanquish, at the time the fastest of all Astons.

That same Vanquish is now up for auction on H&H Classics and could be worth up to £70,000.

The story

The Vanquish marked 'Y834 MWL' was not the real star of the film. In fact, the car for sale was featured in several media publications of the time. In those years, it was sold to Pinewood Studios and was used for various promotional events in 2002, as it was essentially identical to the car driven by James Bond.

Like the latter, in fact, the Aston Martin is finished in Tungsten Silver and has a Charcoal leather interior, complete with aluminium mouldings in the centre console.

The car has covered around 37,800 miles and was owned by a collector for around 20 years before being passed on to the auction house.

A collector's V12

The Aston Martin in the film and the one for sale share the same engine. It is a naturally aspirated 6.0-litre V12 with 466 PS and 542 Nm, capable of propelling the British supercar from 0 to 60 mph in 5 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph. Produced between 2001 and 2004, this model was superseded by the S version, with the V12 boosted to 527 PS and a top speed of 200 mph.

The Vanquish will be auctioned on Wednesday 9 October at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford. It is thought to be worth between £50,000 and £70,000.