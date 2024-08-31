A few weeks ago, BMW presented the new X3 of the G45 series for the first time. The M sports package and the M sports package Pro provide additional accents for an elegant, sporty appearance. However, as is customary with almost every new BMW, the brand is also adding additional M Performance Parts, a kind of optical tuning ex works.

The model-specific retrofit products for the new BMW X3 are manufactured in a complex process from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), high-strength Aramid yarn or high-gloss polyurethane and, according to BMW, are "perfectly" matched to each other.

In the fourth model generation, an M Performance front attachment is now available for the X3 for the first time. It is offered as a supplement to the exterior features of the M sports package and emphasises the striking lines of the front apron. The high-gloss black front attachment consists of three parts and matches the M Performance front grille painted in the same colour.

The exclusive M Performance side foiling in Frozen Black also emphasises the sporty character of the new BMW X3 when viewed from the side. The light-, weather- and car wash-resistant film set is perfectly matched to the vehicle geometry and makes a clear reference to motorsport.

For an appearance that is sharpened down to the last detail, the M Performance carbon filler cap with M Performance lettering on brushed aluminium also makes an unmistakable statement at the pit stop at the petrol station.

Further accents for an individual and sporty touch in the profile of the new BMW X3 are provided by the striking M carbon-fibre exterior mirror caps and the M Performance Aramid antenna cover. Aramid-reinforced plastic is very similar to CFRP, but offers greater electromagnetic permeability, which ensures unrestricted reception when making phone calls and using the numerous digital services.

The M Performance rear diffuser is also made from this high-tech material. It gives the rear end, which is characterised by generous surfaces, an even more striking appearance and, in conjunction with the convenience access, also enables the boot to be opened and closed without touching it.

An optional M Performance rear diffuser made of high-quality polyurethane in high-gloss black is also available for the new BMW X3. Both variants of the rear diffuser are combined with the M Performance rear bumper trim in high-gloss black.

The M Performance roof edge spoiler is also made of polyurethane and comes in high-gloss black. Perfectly tailored to the vehicle design, it not only optimises the aerodynamic properties of the new BMW X3, but also sets particularly dynamic accents at the rear of the vehicle. It can be painted in the vehicle colour on request.

Special parts for the X3 M50 xDrive

The M Performance carbon fibre tailpipe trims integrated into the rear apron, which are available exclusively for the M Performance model BMW X3 M50 xDrive, ensure a particularly powerful appearance. They have been specially designed for the two pairs of tailpipes, which unmistakably identify the new BMW X3 M50 xDrive as the most powerful model in the series, and bear an embossed M logo. Their CFRP coating and the inner silencers made of high-quality stainless steel, as well as the heat insulation from the tailpipe, bear witness to the highest quality standards.

Exclusive visual accents at the rear of the new BMW X3 can also be set with the M model lettering "X3" in high-gloss black. For the M Performance vehicle, the M model lettering "M50" is also available in high-gloss black.

Wheels up to 22 inches

Another highlight in the accessories range for the new BMW X3 are the weight-optimised M Performance alloy wheels in size 22 inches. The complete summer wheel set is offered exclusively in the two-tone Jet Black matt finish. The light-alloy wheels in Y-spoke design have a particularly exclusive look thanks to the glossy turned elements on the outer rim and in the centre.

In addition, 20 -inch M Performance light-alloy wheels in a Y-spoke design in the colour Jet Black matt are offered as both a summer and winter complete wheel set. Additional wheel sets are optimally stowed in the M Performance tyre bags. Reinforced handles make it easy to transport the wheels inside.

Authentic motorsport flair is also brought to the footwell of the new BMW X3 with the stainless steel M Performance pedal covers. The M Performance floor mats are the ideal complement. The four-piece set sets further sporty accents with embroidered M Performance lettering, a leather-look edging, decorative stitching in contrasting colours and a sewn-in band in the BMW M colours.

The M Performance key case also conveys a subtle hint of passion for performance outside the vehicle with a material mix of Alcantara and carbon-look leather. The bespoke-fit case protects the vehicle key from scratches and has practical cut-outs for all function buttons.